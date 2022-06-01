McKinney sauce continues spicing up chicken

Hundreds of people stopped by the "Chicken in the ditch" event Saturday morning, enticed by the aroma of wood-fired grills and chicken, children blowing bubbles and Beta Alpha ladies waving signs.

Some, dropped off donations. One lady put a $100 bill in the hand of a veteran and told him to use it to give chicken to those who need it. Many left with chicken flavored with the infamous, secret McKinney sauce.

The Wood-Hall Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8109 Chicken in the Ditch event was a fundraiser for the VFW for the veterans memorial and for scholarships. Commander Braxton Hurst has a special connection to the McKinney sauce, his wife is a great-niece of Fred McKinney.

Fred McKinney (1921-2015) and his wife, Mabel Webb McKinney (1923-2020) developed and made the sauce providing it for fund-raising Chicken in the Ditch events for decades in town.

Jane Cooley, McKinney's daughter, recalls: "Dad went to Springdale Chicken of the Year... that's when the recipe came out in a magazine."

She said money was needed for the first baseball team on which her brother, Doug, was a member.

"They started and that's how they did it," Cooley said about the early fundraisers. "This is wonderful!"

She said many people in Pea Ridge do not know about the McKinney sauce. Without revealing the secret, she said it has a bit more vinegar than similar sauces.

"Andrea does the sauce. She keeps the buckets so anyone who needs it can get it," Cooley said, referring to her sister, Andrea Ricketts.

Courtney Hurst said the elder generation knows the recipe although the younger one doesn't yet.

"Oh, it'll get passed down," Cooley said.

"I need you to be come out her and be sure I'm not messing it up," Braxton Hurst joked to Cooley.

Cooley remembers her dad built a grill with bricks downtown on the edge of the school property.

Hurst said the site used this past weekend has been the site of many chicken in the ditch fundraisers in the past before the town grew so much.

He said Tysons donated the 21 cases of chicken.