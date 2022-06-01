Dye named MVP

Awards were presented to the Lady Blackhawk track team members at a celebration recently. Award recipients, according to coach Heather Wade, were:

MVP: Kamree Dye

Field event: Kylee Tidewell-field event

Field event: Dallice white-field event

Spring award: Kyleigh Pruitt- sprint award

Middle distance: Evelyn Hernandez -middle distance

Distance: Liz Vazquez- distance

Newcomer of the year: Trinity fox- new comer of the year

Most improved: Lacy Williams-most improved

Blackhawk Pride: Allie king-Blackhawk pride

Blackhawk Pride: Rylee Raines-Blackhawk pride

Coaches award: Izzy Cruz-coaches award

All Conference

Ava Pippin

Kennedy Williams

RyLee Raines

Kylee Tidwell

Lacy Williams

Trinity Fox

Evelyn Hernandez

Kyleigh Pruitt

Madison Smith

Liz Vazquez

Dallice White

Allie King

BellaCates

Kamree Dye

All State

Kamree dye

Dallice white

Kyleigh pruitt

Madison smith

Evelyn Hernandez

Academic awards

Lizbeth Vazquez

Isabella Cruz

Dallice White

Kamree Dye

Allie King

Mikayla Humphrey