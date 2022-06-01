Dye named MVP

Awards were presented to the Lady Blackhawk track team members at a celebration recently. Award recipients, according to coach Heather Wade, were:
MVP: Kamree Dye
Field event: Kylee Tidewell-field event
Field event: Dallice white-field event
Spring award: Kyleigh Pruitt- sprint award
Middle distance: Evelyn Hernandez -middle distance
Distance: Liz Vazquez- distance
Newcomer of the year: Trinity fox- new comer of the year
Most improved: Lacy Williams-most improved
Blackhawk Pride: Allie king-Blackhawk pride
Blackhawk Pride: Rylee Raines-Blackhawk pride
Coaches award: Izzy Cruz-coaches award
All Conference
Ava Pippin
Kennedy Williams
RyLee Raines
Kylee Tidwell
Lacy Williams
Trinity Fox
Evelyn Hernandez
Kyleigh Pruitt
Madison Smith
Liz Vazquez
Dallice White
Allie King
BellaCates
Kamree Dye
All State
Kamree dye
Dallice white
Kyleigh pruitt
Madison smith
Evelyn Hernandez
Academic awards
Lizbeth Vazquez
Isabella Cruz
Dallice White
Kamree Dye
Allie King
Mikayla Humphrey