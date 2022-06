Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, May 24

Benjamin J. German, 29, no drivers license or license expired, dismissed; possession of controlled substance, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, dismissed; careless and prohibited driving, dismissed; obstructing government operations, dismissed; driving left of center, dismissed; no proof liability insurance, guilty

Shawn C. Howell, 40, improper display of license plate, guilty; no drivers license or license expired, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty

Landon Cole Huffman, 20, no or improper tail lights or reflectors, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed

Kimberley Dawn Johnson, 48, speeding, guilty; possession of controlled substance, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty

Joshua Snook, 61, criminal trespass, guilty

Stephen Andrew Stuck, 23, speeding, guilty