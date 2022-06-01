City rezones into three wards, adds two seats

For 87 years, the Pea Ridge city limits has been divided into two wards and had four City Council members. The expansive growth has forced dividing the city into three wards and the addition of two more City Council members.

An ordinance redistricting the city was approved at the May City Council meeting by council members as recommended by Jeff Hawkins, director of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission.

To continue the staggered terms of council members, there will be one two-year term initially and one four-year term. The two-year term will thereafter be a four-year term.

The election will continue to be at large with all registered voters in the city limits voting for each municipal position.

The redistricting will not force any council member out of a seat. One council member, Cody Keene, will be in Ward 3 instead of Ward 2 and may elect to run for a two- or four-year term this year.

"I've done redistricting since back in the '80s," Hawkins said.

City attorney Shane Perry said Hawkins is an expert in redistricting according to a federal judge.

"Redistricting after this census has been very trying to say the least," Hawkins said, explaining that census figures were released six months late because of covid restrictions and that House and Senate redistricting were four months late. He said redistricting of Quorum Court and School Districts was also required.

"We're closing in to make sure 30 cities in northwest Arkansas are in compliance," Hawkins said. "I apologize for yours being toward the end of the list."

"Back in March, we examined your wards to determine if redistricting was necessary," he said. "The answer to that was 'yes' ...

"Under the state statutes, the city council has a duty to see that each ward has as nearly an equal population as would best serve the interests of the people of the city."

He said difference less than 10% are legal, explaining that's the goal, threshold used by the state Board of Apportionment, the Election Commission, school boards, city councils.

"Our finding was that redistricting was necessary. Your deviation was 15%. It wasn't the 112% that we ran into in Highfill," Hawkins said.

Hawkins said he and his team prepared three alternative redistricting plans -- one with two and the other two with three wards. The state statute also vests city council with adding or removing wards.

Hawkins said the best estimate for current city population is 6,631, triple the 2000 population of 2,346.

"We considered redistricting in 2012 and again in 2018," Hawkins said, adding that the decision in 2018 was to wait until after the 2020 census. "Here we are."

"When we compared the alternative plans, Pea Ridge had several annexations that were pending," he said, adding that Mayor Jackie Crabtree asked him to prepare the best recommendation with the annexations factored in. He said the plan calling for three wards is being presented to the council.

The population is very close to previous populations -- 2,200-2,300 -- allowing populations similar to the population of two wards before the overall population increase. Populations of each new ward are 2,271 Ward 1; 2,168 Ward 2; and 2,192 Ward 3.

"This can be done without impacting the terms of current aldermen on the council," Hawkins added. "The suggested ward boundaries are also drawn in such a way that if you annex the current islands ... this plan would still be valid."

He said the state strongly recommends the city to annex islands.

"To summarize the affect on this year's municipal election filings, the current Ward 2, position 2 filing would now be in Ward 3 and should he seek re-election, would need to file for Ward 3 Position 2.; the new Ward 3 Position 1 would initially be for a two-year term to expire in 2024 with the new term thereafter being a four-year term."

"The new Ward 2 Position 2 would be open for a resident of the new Ward 2.

"Ward 1 Position 2, should he seek re-election, would still file as a Ward 1 resident and Ward 1 Position 1 and Ward 2 Position 2 members would be unaffected because they both still reside in their respective wards and have two years left on their terms," Hawkins explained.

Hawkins said "This plan, if adopted, is for filing and election purposes only at this point in time. So nobody is going to be put out of office... It would go into affect for all purposes Jan. 1."

There will be four council positions on the ballot this fall, he added. Two will be new positions and two will be current positions which will be expiring.

City attorney Shane Perry reminded council members, "You have no choice to change to something otherwise it violates the one man, one vote ruling."

City Clerk Sandy Button asked about whether votes would be cast at large or by wards.

"The city made that determination and they've been at large forever," Hawkins said, explaining that the city could change that. He said the only by ward municipal elections in northwest Arkansas is Fayetteville.

Council members voted to approve Ordinance 766 and redistrict the city.