Benton County Jail

Tuesday, May 24

11:23 a.m. Danny Overstreet, 48, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, contempt of court

Thursday, May 26

1:35 a.m. Abagail Duncan, 35, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; possession of open container; violation of omnibus DWI Act

Saturday, May 28

6:01 p.m. Mathew Daniel Comfort, 36, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, revocation of probation/parole; theft of property; first degree criminal mischief; third-degree assault family or household member

Sunday, May 29

11:20 a.m. Dustin Ray Vann, 33, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, trafficking a controlled substance

Monday, May 30

12:39 a.m. Seth Jacob Atkinson, 21, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 not meth/cocaine

12:45 a.m. George Allen Brice Narx, 59, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, careless and prohibited driving; driving with suspended or revoked license; second violation of DWI Act; failure to appear; fictitious auto license plate; insurance required