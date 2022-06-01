Benton County Jail

Tuesday, May 24
11:23 a.m. Danny Overstreet, 48, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, contempt of court
Thursday, May 26
1:35 a.m. Abagail Duncan, 35, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; possession of open container; violation of omnibus DWI Act
Saturday, May 28
6:01 p.m. Mathew Daniel Comfort, 36, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, revocation of probation/parole; theft of property; first degree criminal mischief; third-degree assault family or household member
Sunday, May 29
11:20 a.m. Dustin Ray Vann, 33, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, trafficking a controlled substance
Monday, May 30
12:39 a.m. Seth Jacob Atkinson, 21, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 not meth/cocaine
12:45 a.m. George Allen Brice Narx, 59, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, careless and prohibited driving; driving with suspended or revoked license; second violation of DWI Act; failure to appear; fictitious auto license plate; insurance required