Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

May 16

Gratitude Partners

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Water not working at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Linda's Kids Home Daycare

1014 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 4/22/2022.

Pizza Hut

150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility is only equipped with two-compartment sink for manual ware washing. Repeat violation. Accumulation of grease and dust on ceiling and walls around pizza oven.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 16 -- Connie's Day Care, 2331 Christina Circle, Pea Ridge; Kids Academy, 211 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge; Super Donut, 150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge;