Trial date moved for man accused in Officer Apple’s death

BENTONVILLE -- The trial for a Bentonville man who was the passenger in the vehicle that struck and killed a Pea Ridge police officer has been rescheduled from January to July 2023.

Prosecutors first want to try Shawna Cash, who's accused of killing the officer.

Tony Pirani, the attorney for Elijah Michael Andazola, and Joshua Robinson, deputy prosecutor, asked Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green on Monday to reschedule Andazola's trial, which had been scheduled to begin Jan. 9.

Cash, 23, of Pine Bluff is charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for her.

Her jury trial is scheduled to begin May 30 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.

Andazola, 19, is charged with accomplice to capital murder and escape. Prosecutors have waived the death penalty in his case.

Robinson told the judge it's his preference to try Cash first instead of Andazola.

Green granted the request. She rescheduled Andazola's trial to begin July 18.

"A year from today," Green said Monday. "I don't like doing that but believe there's good cause."

Apple and Pea Ridge officer Brian Stamps responded to a call about 11:30 a.m. on June 26, 2021, to be on the lookout for a Jeep fleeing from Rogers police. They spotted the Jeep at the White Oak Station in Pea Ridge, according to a probable cause affidavit. Cash was in the driver's seat and Andazola was a passenger, according to court documents.

The two officers parked on both ends of the Jeep, which was parked at the gas pumps, and attempted to speak with Cash and Andazola, according to the affidavit. Cash rammed one of the Pea Ridge police vehicles, then drove over Apple -- dragging him 149 feet -- and fled west on Slack Street, according to court documents.

Apple, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cash and Andazola are being held without bail in the Benton County Jail.