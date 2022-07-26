Salary for new mayor increased; Set at $75,000

Reversing a trend from the previous 12 years, the Pea Ridge City Council raised the mayor's salary for the term which begins Jan. 1, 2023. Council members agreed on $75,000 annually.

The current mayor's salary is $50,000.

With three Council members who have not served during a mayoral election year, there was lengthy discussion at the Tuesday, July 19, Council meeting concerning the issue.

Nathan See, city Street Department superintendent, who announced he plans to run for mayor, left the room before the discussion began.

"I don't know when this process started to where we lower and raise it before election year," Ginger Larsen, Council member, said. "Do we have to continue doing that?"

"I don't love the process of lowering it before election year. I would like to see it set at a fair wage for a mayor who is CEO of our city and would like to see it stand," she said.

City Clerk Sandy Button said the salary is not set in stone and the council always sets the mayor's salary in January.

"I believe it's better practice to set salary of what job is to be paid and what the job is worth prior to the filing period for people to apply and run for office, I think that's only fair to people who would consider running," Shane Perry, city attorney, said.

"Like any job you apply for, you want to know what that salary would be," Council member Cody Keene said.

Since 2010, the council has reduced the salary for the new term. The salary for the term beginning Jan. 1, 2011, was set for $26,500. In July 2014, the council set the base salary for the next term at $25,000.

In reducing the salary, former council members said they believed an inexperienced person should not be paid the same as an experienced person.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree was first elected in 1994, taking office in January 1995 for the part-time position for which he earned $250 a month.

In September 2004, the Council made the position full time with a salary of $36,000. In 2006, the salary was raised to $38,674.44. By 2010, the mayor's salary was $40,000.

Button, employed with the city since 1977, said: "It never happened before, then it started happening for a few years.

City Council member Steve Guthrie said: "We had people running who had never been to a Council meeting."

"If they run and are elected by the people ... it doesn't look good and equitable to lower it down to hope someone doesn't run," Larsen said.

"I would love to see mayor's salary set at what it's worth. If a wrong person is elected, that's just how the process works."

Guthrie said that is why the council considers the salary in July before the filing period begins.

"That's why we're doing it now before we even know who's running," Guthrie said. "Do we want to pay someone new compared to a mayor who has 29 years experience? I don't think so."

"I think the current mayor is underpaid," Larsen said. "It's worth it to someone who will put time in, put effort in and who cares about our city."

Council member Cody Keene said: "I'd like to see the salary set at no less than $75,000 a year. I understand personally what it takes to run a business... and I do think Jackie's been underpaid by design. It should be no less than $75,000. We have people who earn that now."

Keene was referring to current city employees.

There are 20 city employees who earn more than $50,000 annually and three earn more than $70,000.

Council member Merrill White, attending via telephone, said: "Thank you, Ginger, for expending your breath to say exactly what I would have said."

Larsen said she, too, had considered $75,000 after researching salaries of similar sized cities.

"I felt like our $50,000 is not sufficient. It's not going to bring in the quality of candidates we want. It's about paying someone who is worth it," Larsen said.

Perry said: "I think there's a lot of merit of you guys setting the salary without touching during term. It removes appearance of favoritism."