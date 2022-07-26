RELIGION: God’s Son made man to redeem us

"Since then the children are partakers of flesh and blood, he also himself likewise took part of the same, so that through death he might destroy him who had the power of death, that is, the devil, and deliver those who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage. For truly he does not give help to angels, but he gives help to the seed of Abraham. Therefore, in all things it behooved him to be made like his brothers so that he might be a merciful and faithful High Priest in things pertaining to God to make reconciliation for the sins of the people. For in that he himself has suffered, being tempted, he is able to succor those who are tempted." Hebrews 2:14-18

It is an amazing thing that the only begotten Son of God would take on human flesh and blood and become true man in order to redeem us from sin, death and the power of the devil!

Yet this is what was necessary for our salvation. Jesus Christ, who is true God, begotten of the Father from eternity (cf. Heb. 1:1-3), took on human flesh and blood in the Virgin Mary and became true man that He might take our place under God's law and fulfill it for us and that He might also bear on the cross the curse and condemnation of God's law upon our sins.

In the Garden of Eden, the devil tempted Eve and then used the curse of God's law -- "in the day that you eat from it you shall surely die" (Gen. 2:16-17) -- to condemn Adam and Eve and all mankind.

He continued to use the threats of God's law to enslave mankind because, as the Bible says: "The soul who sins, he shall die"; and "The wages of sin is death" -- speaking not only of temporal death but also of spiritual and eternal death and torment in hell (Ezek. 18:20; Rom. 6:23). Since the law of God condemns sinners, the devil only needed to get man to break the law to bring him under the wrath and condemnation of God.

Thus, as sinners, we were afraid of God and of His just punishment for sin. We could not love God or gladly and willingly obey His commandments, for we were guilty of sin and deserving of His wrath and the eternal tortures of hell.

Jesus Christ, God's Son, came into the world that He might destroy (annul or make of no effect) the devil and his evil work and that He might set us free from bondage and the fear of death (cf. 1 John 3:8).

In order to accomplish this work, it was necessary that He take on human flesh and blood and become true man -- "to be made like his brothers" -- that He might take our place under God's law, fulfill it for us, and then suffer and die for the sins of all mankind (cf. John 1:1,14; Gal. 4:4-5).

And, because Jesus Christ is true God, His holy life and innocent sufferings and death on the cross are a sufficient ransom for the sins of the whole world (cf. Psalm 49:7-9; Rom. 3:23-24; 5:10, 18-19; 1 John 2:1-2; Gal. 3:13). He made "reconciliation for the sins of the people" and then rose again from the dead (cf. Rom. 4:23-25); and now, "the accuser of our brothers is cast down, who accused them before our God day and night"; he is overcome "by the blood of the Lamb" (Rev. 12:10,11).

Since the holy Son of God took on flesh and blood and redeemed us with His blood, shed on the cross, the devil can no longer successfully accuse us when we despair of our own faulty works and righteousness under the law and flee in faith to the cross of Jesus for refuge; through faith in the crucified and risen Christ, our sins are covered and washed away in Jesus' shed blood!

Dear Lord Jesus, eternal Son of God, we thank You for taking on human flesh and blood and becoming true man, like us, that You might redeem us from sin and the devil's bondage over us and grant us everlasting life with You in Your heavenly kingdom. Amen.

[Scripture is quoted from the Revised Common Version of the Bible. Devotion is by Randy Moll. He may be contacted at [email protected] More of Moll's devotional writings are freely available at https://goodshepherdonline.org. Opinions expressed are those of the author.]