Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 30

Thursday, July 27, 1972

A 6-feet, 3-inch, 235-pound football fullback wanted by both the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants has been hired as head football coach and principal at the Pea Ridge High School. He is Kenneth Jones, a native of Hot Springs, who is completing work on his master's degree in education administration at the University of Arkansas.

The Pea Ridge School Board hired eight additional members of the faculty, leaving only three vacancies in the local faculty for the 1972-'73 school year.

Lionel J. Bievenu, superintendent of the Pea Ridge National Military Park, announced changes in schedules at the park effective Aug. 1. The visitor center will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and grounds will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 30

Wednesday, July 28, 1982

With growth reflected in anticipated 1982-1983 revenues of over $1 million, Pea Ridge School District 109 Monday took the first steps toward meeting two major needs: providing additional permanent classroom space and hiring a replacement for retiring superintendent Roy Roe.

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country brought home two honors from the summer convention of the Arkansas Press Association. The newspaper took first place for feature story and third place for community service.

The Pea Ridge City Council approved, after the fact, buying and selling communications equipment for the Pea Ridge Fire Department by Fire Chief Sam Spivey and delayed action on a contract for construction of a new roof on the City Hall/Fire Department building.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 30

Thursday, July 30, 1992

At least one member of the Pea Ridge City Council said it is unlikely she will seek re-election this fall. Alderman Nancy Mendenhal said it is unlikely she'll seek re-election. Alderman Delores Hall said she does plan to file.

Pea Ridge School superintendent Marvin Higginbottom said the extension of a 7-mill property levy is critical if the school district's physical plant is to expand to meet the demands of a growing enrollment. He said the millage in question was approved 18 years ago to pay for the existing gymnasium and expires in 1994.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 30

Wednesday, July 24, 2002

The dog law officially received its teeth at the Pea Ridge City Council meeting last Tuesday. After three months of work, the council passed a stronger animal ordinance, repealing two earlier ordinances. Police chief Tim Ledbetter presented the final document that had been revised and shortened by city attorney Howard Slinkard.

A Monday night fire at Miller Seed Co. east of Pea Ridge destroyed bout $40,000 to $50,000 worth of fescue seed, straw bales and equipment, according to Franklin Miller, owner of most of the contents of the building.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 30

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

School officials are scrambling as they seek a solution to the need for dressing facilities at Blackhawk Stadium. On Monday, superintendent Rick Neal learned that Head Start will remove a building that has been used as the dressing room for visiting teams for the past four years.

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- Pre-trial motions were presented Tuesday morning in the first-degree murder trail of Danny Thomas, accused of killed Darrell Bone.

Water and sewer rates are increasing in order to pay for improvements to the water treatment plant to meet state-mandated guidelines. Work on the plat must begin by Sept. 1 to avoid fines, according to Ken Hayes, water/wastewater superintendent.