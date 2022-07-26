Pea Ridge Schools: Supplies lists 2022-2023

Pea Ridge Pre-K
• Backpack
• Headphones
• Donations are always welcome:
• Paper towels
• Clorox wipes
• Ziploc bags (gallon/quart)
• Kleenex
• Glue Sticks
• Markers
* Basic supplies are provided by the Pre-K
Pea Ridge Primary School Supply List
Kindergarten
4 boxes of Crayola crayons, 24 count
2 packages of Crayola classic washable markers
1 set of 8 watercolors
2 packages of Ticonderoga pencils
1 pair of Fiskar scissors, blunt tip only
6 pack of Elmer's glue sticks
1 spiral Notebook (wide Ruled, 1 subject)
4 black Expo markers (fine tip, thin marker)
4 black Expo markers (chisel tip, large marker)
1 large backpack without wheels
1 pair of OVER THE EAR headphones
2 boxes of Kleenex
4 rolls of paper towels
1 small school box
1 box of quart size Ziploc bags (Girls only)
1 box of gallon size Ziploc bags (Boys only)
2 containers of Clorox wipes
1 red and blue tri-fold kindergarten rest mat
1 package of healthy snack item, sent monthly
1 package of baby wipes
First Grade
1 package of yellow highlighters (set of 2)
1 packages of 6, BLACK Expo brand dry erase markers
1 package of 4, COLORED Expo brand dry erase markers (4 total)
1 packages of 48 Ticonderoga© SHARPENED pencils
4 boxes of Crayola brand crayons
1 box of Crayola washable markers
6 glue sticks
1 pair of (over the ear) Headphones, parent replace throughout as necessary
1 backpack, no wheels
3 roll of paper towels
3 boxes of Kleenex
2 composition notebooks
1 Pair of Scissors
1 baby wipes (Boys ONLY)
1 gallon ZipLock bags (Girls ONLY)
1 plastic school supply box (no pouches)
1 plastic folder with prongs
Second Grade
2 PLASTIC folders with TWO pockets and BRADs - any color
24 Ticonderoga© or USA Gold America's Pencil© SHARPENED Pencils
1 composition notebook (wide ruled)
1 package of wide ruled loose leaf paper
2 boxes of Crayola brand crayons, 24 count
1 pack of Crayola brand markers
1 pack of Crayola colored pencils
1 pair of scissors
2 packages of 4 BLACK Expo brand dry erase markers (For student use)
1 pair of OVER THE EAR headphones
3 rolls of paper towels
1 package of 3 count Clorox Wipes
2 boxes of Kleenex
1 box quart size Ziplock bags (Boys)
1 box gallon size Ziplock bags (Girls)
1 backpack, no wheels
Pea Ridge Intermediate School
Third Grade
1 BLUE folder with brads
1 GREEN folder with brads
1 pencil pouch or box
1 composition notebook
2 boxes of Crayola crayons
2 boxes of Crayola markers
48 Dixon Ticonderoga pencils (no plastic wrapped or mechanical)
1 package of sharpies (any colors)
1 package of highlighters
1 box of pencil top erasers
8 glue sticks
1 pair of sharp point scissors
1 large package of Expo markers (black)
Headphones
1 containers of Clorox wipes
1 box of tissues
Boys - 1 box of quart size Ziploc bags
Girls - 1 box of gallon size Ziploc bags
Fourth grade
Math
1 composition notebook
2 large 8-pack of block Expo markers
1 package of 3 large pink erasers
Literacy
Sticky Notes
Composition notebook (1)
Index Cards
1 large 8-pack Expo markers (any colors)
Homeroom
4 packs of Ticonderoga pencils
1 (3-prong) plastic pocket folders
2 pairs of headphones or earbuds (students keep one set; one is in homeroom for the school year)
1 cantoiners disinfecting wipes
Tissues (boys)
Rolls paper towels (girls)
Pea Ridge Middle School
Fifth Grade
Backpack Supplies:
● Pencils
● Colored pencils (2 packages)
● Erasers
● Earbuds/headphones
● Highlighters (at least four colors)
● Gluesticks
● Markers (2 packages)
● Sticky notes (2 small packages)
● Personal pencil sharpener
Classroom Supplies:
● 1 1.5-inch 3-ring binder (for literacy)
● 1 package of tab dividers (1 for literacy)
● 5 pocket folders (1 for literacy, 1 for math, 1 for science, 1 for social studies, 1 for homeroom)
● 3 composition notebooks ( 2 for math, 1 for social studies)
● 4 packages of lined notebook paper (3 for
literacy, one for science)
● 2 black sharpies (for social studies)
Homeroom Teacher Supplies:
● Last names A-L: 2 boxes of kleenex
● Last names M-R: 2 rolls of paper towels
● Last names S-Z: 2 cans of disinfecting wipes
Optional homeroom teacher supplies that are always useful and appreciated:
● Expo markers
● Pencils
● Erasers
● Post-It notes
Sixth Grade
Backpack Supplies:
● Pencils
● Pens (any color)
● Colored pencils
● Erasers
● Earbuds/headphones
● Highlighters (at least four colors)
● 1 TI-30XIIS calculator (for math)
● Sticky notes (2 small packages)
● Pair of scissors
● Pencil bag to hold supplies
Classroom Supplies:
● 1 3-inch 3-ring binder (for literacy)
● 1 1-inch 3-ring binder (for science)
● 1 package of tab dividers (literacy)
● 1 three-prong pocket folder (for math)
● 1 composition notebook (for social studies)
● 3 packages of lined notebook paper (2 for
literacy, 1 for science)
● 2 black Sharpies (for social studies)
● 1 22"x28" white unmarked poster board (for
social studies)
Homeroom Teacher Supplies:
● Last names A-L: 2 boxes of kleenex
● Last names M-Z: 2 rolls of paper towels
● Last names S-Z: 2 cans of disinfecting wipes
Optional homeroom teacher supplies that are always useful and appreciated:
● Expo markers
● Pencils
● Erasers
● Post-It notes
Pea Ridge Junior High
Seventh Grade
Students in electives classes will be asked to bring additional supplies.
General Supplies:
2 boxes Tissues
1 container Clorox wipes
Earbuds or headphones
3 12-packs pencils
3 packs lined notebook paper
Math:
4 glue sticks
1 pair scissors
4 dry-erase markers
1 college-ruled spiral notebook
1 pocket folder
English:
1 4-pack of multi-colored highlighters
1 3-ring binder OR 3-subject spiral notebook
Science:
1 12-pack markers
1 12-pack colored pencils
1 pocket folder
History:
1 3-ring binder
1 pkg. index cards
Eighth Grade
Students in electives classes will be asked to bring additional supplies.
General Supplies:
2 boxes Tissues
1 container Clorox Wipes
Earbuds or headphones
3 12-packs pencils
3 packs lined notebook paper
1 4-pack black or colored Sharpie markers
8 Dry-Erase Markers
1 4-pack of multi-colored highlighters
1 12-pack colored pencils
English:
1 3-ring binder or 3-subject spiral notebook
5 tab dividers
1 pkg. Sticky Notes
Science:
1 pair scissors
1 pkg. index cards
Ninth Grade
Students in electives classes will be asked to bring additional supplies.
General Supplies:
2 boxes fissues
1 container Clorox wipes
Earbuds or headphones
3 12-packs pencils
3 packs lined notebook paper
1 4-pack dry erase markers
Math:
3 pocket folders with brads
English:
1 3-ring binder
5 tab dividers
1 4-pack of multi-colored highlighters
Pea Ridge High School
Chromebook fee $30
Earbuds/headphones
Notebooks/paper
Pens/pencils