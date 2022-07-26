Pea Ridge Schools: Supplies lists 2022-2023

Pea Ridge Pre-K

• Backpack

• Headphones

• Donations are always welcome:

• Paper towels

• Clorox wipes

• Ziploc bags (gallon/quart)

• Kleenex

• Glue Sticks

• Markers

* Basic supplies are provided by the Pre-K

Pea Ridge Primary School Supply List

Kindergarten

4 boxes of Crayola crayons, 24 count

2 packages of Crayola classic washable markers

1 set of 8 watercolors

2 packages of Ticonderoga pencils

1 pair of Fiskar scissors, blunt tip only

6 pack of Elmer's glue sticks

1 spiral Notebook (wide Ruled, 1 subject)

4 black Expo markers (fine tip, thin marker)

4 black Expo markers (chisel tip, large marker)

1 large backpack without wheels

1 pair of OVER THE EAR headphones

2 boxes of Kleenex

4 rolls of paper towels

1 small school box

1 box of quart size Ziploc bags (Girls only)

1 box of gallon size Ziploc bags (Boys only)

2 containers of Clorox wipes

1 red and blue tri-fold kindergarten rest mat

1 package of healthy snack item, sent monthly

1 package of baby wipes

First Grade

1 package of yellow highlighters (set of 2)

1 packages of 6, BLACK Expo brand dry erase markers

1 package of 4, COLORED Expo brand dry erase markers (4 total)

1 packages of 48 Ticonderoga© SHARPENED pencils

4 boxes of Crayola brand crayons

1 box of Crayola washable markers

6 glue sticks

1 pair of (over the ear) Headphones, parent replace throughout as necessary

1 backpack, no wheels

3 roll of paper towels

3 boxes of Kleenex

2 composition notebooks

1 Pair of Scissors

1 baby wipes (Boys ONLY)

1 gallon ZipLock bags (Girls ONLY)

1 plastic school supply box (no pouches)

1 plastic folder with prongs

Second Grade

2 PLASTIC folders with TWO pockets and BRADs - any color

24 Ticonderoga© or USA Gold America's Pencil© SHARPENED Pencils

1 composition notebook (wide ruled)

1 package of wide ruled loose leaf paper

2 boxes of Crayola brand crayons, 24 count

1 pack of Crayola brand markers

1 pack of Crayola colored pencils

1 pair of scissors

2 packages of 4 BLACK Expo brand dry erase markers (For student use)

1 pair of OVER THE EAR headphones

3 rolls of paper towels

1 package of 3 count Clorox Wipes

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 box quart size Ziplock bags (Boys)

1 box gallon size Ziplock bags (Girls)

1 backpack, no wheels

Pea Ridge Intermediate School

Third Grade

1 BLUE folder with brads

1 GREEN folder with brads

1 pencil pouch or box

1 composition notebook

2 boxes of Crayola crayons

2 boxes of Crayola markers

48 Dixon Ticonderoga pencils (no plastic wrapped or mechanical)

1 package of sharpies (any colors)

1 package of highlighters

1 box of pencil top erasers

8 glue sticks

1 pair of sharp point scissors

1 large package of Expo markers (black)

Headphones

1 containers of Clorox wipes

1 box of tissues

Boys - 1 box of quart size Ziploc bags

Girls - 1 box of gallon size Ziploc bags

Fourth grade

Math

1 composition notebook

2 large 8-pack of block Expo markers

1 package of 3 large pink erasers

Literacy

Sticky Notes

Composition notebook (1)

Index Cards

1 large 8-pack Expo markers (any colors)

Homeroom

4 packs of Ticonderoga pencils

1 (3-prong) plastic pocket folders

2 pairs of headphones or earbuds (students keep one set; one is in homeroom for the school year)

1 cantoiners disinfecting wipes

Tissues (boys)

Rolls paper towels (girls)

Pea Ridge Middle School

Fifth Grade

Backpack Supplies:

● Pencils

● Colored pencils (2 packages)

● Erasers

● Earbuds/headphones

● Highlighters (at least four colors)

● Gluesticks

● Markers (2 packages)

● Sticky notes (2 small packages)

● Personal pencil sharpener

Classroom Supplies:

● 1 1.5-inch 3-ring binder (for literacy)

● 1 package of tab dividers (1 for literacy)

● 5 pocket folders (1 for literacy, 1 for math, 1 for science, 1 for social studies, 1 for homeroom)

● 3 composition notebooks ( 2 for math, 1 for social studies)

● 4 packages of lined notebook paper (3 for

literacy, one for science)

● 2 black sharpies (for social studies)

Homeroom Teacher Supplies:

● Last names A-L: 2 boxes of kleenex

● Last names M-R: 2 rolls of paper towels

● Last names S-Z: 2 cans of disinfecting wipes

Optional homeroom teacher supplies that are always useful and appreciated:

● Expo markers

● Pencils

● Erasers

● Post-It notes

Sixth Grade

Backpack Supplies:

● Pencils

● Pens (any color)

● Colored pencils

● Erasers

● Earbuds/headphones

● Highlighters (at least four colors)

● 1 TI-30XIIS calculator (for math)

● Sticky notes (2 small packages)

● Pair of scissors

● Pencil bag to hold supplies

Classroom Supplies:

● 1 3-inch 3-ring binder (for literacy)

● 1 1-inch 3-ring binder (for science)

● 1 package of tab dividers (literacy)

● 1 three-prong pocket folder (for math)

● 1 composition notebook (for social studies)

● 3 packages of lined notebook paper (2 for

literacy, 1 for science)

● 2 black Sharpies (for social studies)

● 1 22"x28" white unmarked poster board (for

social studies)

Homeroom Teacher Supplies:

● Last names A-L: 2 boxes of kleenex

● Last names M-Z: 2 rolls of paper towels

● Last names S-Z: 2 cans of disinfecting wipes

Optional homeroom teacher supplies that are always useful and appreciated:

● Expo markers

● Pencils

● Erasers

● Post-It notes

Pea Ridge Junior High

Seventh Grade

Students in electives classes will be asked to bring additional supplies.

General Supplies:

2 boxes Tissues

1 container Clorox wipes

Earbuds or headphones

3 12-packs pencils

3 packs lined notebook paper

Math:

4 glue sticks

1 pair scissors

4 dry-erase markers

1 college-ruled spiral notebook

1 pocket folder

English:

1 4-pack of multi-colored highlighters

1 3-ring binder OR 3-subject spiral notebook

Science:

1 12-pack markers

1 12-pack colored pencils

1 pocket folder

History:

1 3-ring binder

1 pkg. index cards

Eighth Grade

Students in electives classes will be asked to bring additional supplies.

General Supplies:

2 boxes Tissues

1 container Clorox Wipes

Earbuds or headphones

3 12-packs pencils

3 packs lined notebook paper

1 4-pack black or colored Sharpie markers

8 Dry-Erase Markers

1 4-pack of multi-colored highlighters

1 12-pack colored pencils

English:

1 3-ring binder or 3-subject spiral notebook

5 tab dividers

1 pkg. Sticky Notes

Science:

1 pair scissors

1 pkg. index cards

Ninth Grade

Students in electives classes will be asked to bring additional supplies.

General Supplies:

2 boxes fissues

1 container Clorox wipes

Earbuds or headphones

3 12-packs pencils

3 packs lined notebook paper

1 4-pack dry erase markers

Math:

3 pocket folders with brads

English:

1 3-ring binder

5 tab dividers

1 4-pack of multi-colored highlighters

Pea Ridge High School

Chromebook fee $30

Earbuds/headphones

Notebooks/paper

Pens/pencils