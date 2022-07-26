Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, June 30

12:13 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Shepherd Street in reference to a criminal mischief report. A resident of Erwin Lane who owns a vacant lot adjacent to property on Shepherd Street reported work done on his property causing damage. As a result of the investigation and advise from the city prosecutor, police cited Steve Selby, 65, in connection with misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Thursday, July 7

7:31 p.m. Police received a report of an animal bite at a residence on Poten Spur. As a result of the investigation, police cited Mya Senei Olivarez, 19, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of Sch. IV and possession of drug paraphernalia. A male was treated by medics and transported to the hospital.

Friday, July 8

1:42 p.m. A resident of Shepherd Street reported harassment in connection with a June 30 criminal mischief incident. The report was referred to the city prosecutor. On July 11, the city attorney declined to proceed with the case, according to the report.

Monday, July 11

5:28 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Ricardo Ponce, 26, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody by Benton County Sheriff's deputies in connection with a warrant.

8:47 p.m. A resident of McCulloch Street reported unauthorized use of her debit card.

Tuesday, July 12

4:49 p.m. A resident of Gentry reported difficulty in exercising her visitation rights with the father of her children who lives in Pea Ridge. As a result of the investigation, the father agreed to allow the mother visitation, per court requirements.

Thursday, July 14

12:54 p.m. A resident of Greene Street reported theft of a vehicle license plate.

2:13 p.m. A resident of King Lane reported financial identity fraud involving someone "hacking" into her computer and phone, taking money from her bank account and changing her passwords.

Saturday, July 16

10:58 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on South Curtis Avenue in reference to a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Toby Dale Swift, 23, Pea Ridge, in connection with violation of a no contact order; stalking; third-degree domestic battering.