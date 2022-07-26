OPINION: Enjoy the final days of summer

Right smack dab in the middle of the Dog Days of Summer, we are battling dead lawns, unbearable heat and high utility bills from increased air conditioner usage and watering gardens.

The dog days of summer are officially Sunday, July 3, until Thursday, Aug. 11, and are so named because the Greeks and Romans noticed the star Sirius appearing alongside the sun in the northern hemisphere. They purportedly believed the heat from the star and the sun combined and caused the hottest days of the year. Siris is the dog star and is part of the constellation Canis Major, the greater dog. So, the dog days of summer are 20 days before and after the alignment of Sirius with the sun.

The mornings are a bit cooler and are a great time for any outside work needing to be done, although with dry brown grass, mowing isn't really needed. But, somehow the weeds continue to grow and need to be pulled. Ironic isn't it? What we want to grow doesn't and what we don't want, does grow.

There are just a couple of weeks left of summer vacation from school. Plans and activities are gearing up for back to school. The Stuff the Bus event last weekend went well and the Back to School Bash is this coming Saturday (Aug. 6).

Tax Free Weekend in Arkansas begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and lasts until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. That's a good time to buy those needed school supplies and clothes.

And, if you feel like you haven't stopped long enough for family time, look at a couple of the options for nearby vacations. There are plenty of creeks, rivers, lakes and caves in close proximity that would be great for inexpensive family time outings.

The best memories with children are made when we adults slow down, stop being preoccupied with business and our own agendas, and focus on our children. They don't need big, expensive toys or vacations. They need you! Spend time with them. Listen to them. Take a walk with them and learn who they are.

Each child is a unique person and every child, even within the same family, is different. Be a student of your child. Take time now, before the busy school schedule demands otherwise, to watch them, listen to them, and instill in them the belief that you love them and that you're available for them.

Use these days to relax and enjoy the family you have been given.

•••

