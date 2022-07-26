Obituaries for the July 27, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Dorothy Lea Gunnels

Dorothy Lea Gunnels, 95, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Bradford House Nursing Center, Bentonville. She was born Jan. 27, 1927, in Clifty, Ark., to Ralph Ishmael Arnold and Cora Dale Scates Arnold.

She married Lonnie Loyd Gunnels July 4, 1948. She loved to study her Bible, was an avid walker, loved to help other people, enjoyed gardening, canning and made the best gravy for her family.

She was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lonnie; son, Dennis Gunnels; sister, Mary Jane Alvard; brother Bill Moon; and a great-grandson, Ayden Cotton.

Survivors are four daughters, Sharlette David and Janie Anderson, both of Pea Ridge, Brenda Jones of Centerton, Lorie Beekman of Pineville, Mo.; sister, Colean Minick of Nampa, Idaho; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel, Pea Ridge.

Funeral is set for 4 p.m. Saturday July 23, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Benton County Memorial Park at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Emma Lou Pamplin

Emma Lou Pamplin, 100, of Pea Ridge died July 18, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Aug. 6, 1921, in Pea Ridge to Charlie Crabtree and Dovie Beaver Crabtree.

She enjoyed country dancing, playing golf and fishing. She was a Pentecostal.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Olen Price; her second husband, Durward "Shorty" Pamplin; two sisters, Edna Martin and Nadine Crabtree; a brother, Charles Crabtree; two grandchildren, Paul Seagroves and Shannon Alvarez; and two great-grandchildren, Richard Soliz and Ashley Alvarez.

Survivors are three children, Clara Seagroves of Pea Ridge, Jim Price and Linda Seagroves, both of Norwalk, Calif.; one sister, Mary Jo Henderson of Tulsa, Okla.; two grandchildren, Pauline Angress and Mary Tanner (Greg); four great- grandchildren, Sandy (Jeff), Billy (Holli), Kristin and Michael; four great-great-grandchildren Kylie, Corbin, Trenton and Charlotte; and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

There was no visitation scheduled.

Graveside service was at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Bonnie Jean Scott

Bonnie Jean Scott, 81, a resident of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully Monday, June 20, 2022, in her home. She was born Oct. 11, 1940, in Rogers, Ark., to Ralph Albert Kitterman and Bertha (Johnson) Kitterman.

She was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, stationed in California, and met her husband while in the service. She adored her children and was a homemaker. She was a private person and enjoyed watching and collecting birds, watching deer play in her yard, playing games with family, and helping others.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Jimmie Roger Scott; both parents; and her precious daughter, Cynthia S. Cooper of Lowell, Ark.

Survivors include her son, Jimmie B. Scott of Greenbrier, Ark; daughter, Susan H. Huntington of Pea Ridge, Ark.; and seven grandchildren.

There will be a private service for the family.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

She will be laid to rest with her husband.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Jerry Marshall Villines

Jerry Marshall Villines, 77, of Neosho, Mo., formally of Bella Vista, Ark., died July 14, 2022, in New Mexico. He was born March 12, 1945, in Harrison, Ark., to James Marshall Villines and Mary Irene Orender Villines.

He grew up in Erbie, Ark., and started logging with his family in the second grade. He graduated from Harrison High School in 1963, then married Ruthann Leona Korecky in 1965. He was a radioman in the U.S. Army and later served in the U.S. Army Reserves and the U.S. Navy Reserves.

He worked as an instructor for Xerox Corporation after leaving the military. Later, he had a career as a truck driver. He drove for Wal-Mart for 25 years, Tyson, and for CFI upon his death. He was known in the trucking world as "Paper Tiger," his CB radio handle. Jerry was the king of DIY, master of many skills and trades, and was always fixing and tinkering. He was a devoted "Pop Pop" to his four grandchildren and never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Mike Villines, Curtis Villines, Jeanie Villines and Ann Villines.

Survivors are his wife, Ruthann Leona Villines of the home; a son, Ken Villines and wife Toni of Meridan, Conn.; a daughter, Danette Baker and husband Eric of Gravette, Ark.; siblings, Frank Villines (Barbara) of Harrison, Ark., Leona Reddell (Kenny) of Westville, Okla., Patrick Villines of Harrison, Ark.; and four grandchildren, Kamryn Havens (Ed), Kaci Branscum (Logan), Kyler Baker and Kaden Baker.

Visitation was at 5 p.m. Friday, July 22, in the church before the service.

Service was at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, in First United Methodist Church, Bella Vista, Ark.

A private burial was in the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery Saturday, July 23, with military honors.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

