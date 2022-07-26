NWA outdoor briefs

Groups host snorkeling trip

Beaver Watershed Alliance and Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a free snorkeling trip Thursday at Beaver Lake. Mask, snorkel and swim fins are provided. Participants are transported in the park's pontoon boat to a spot on the lake that is good for swimming and seeing fish.

Call the Hobbs visitor center, 479-789-5000 to register.

Roses win Guys, Gals event

Matt and Caitlyn Rose won the Guys and Gals bass tournament held at Beaver Lake the night of July 16. Their four-fish tournament limit weighed 10.93 pounds. They also had big bass that weighed 4.22 pounds.

Tadd and Michaela Beccard were second with four bass at 10.07 pounds. Jim and June Long were third with four bass at 8.71 pounds.

Archery leagues start soon

The Quiver Archery Range at Osage Park in Bentonville will begin fall archery leagues starting on Aug. 12. Shooting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. each Friday through Oct. 2. Cost for the season is $50 for range members and $150 for nonmembers.

Visit thequiver archery.com to register or for more information.

Outdoor venues for rent

Peel Compton Foundation in Bentonville has a variety of outdoor-oriented rental spaces available for events.

Coler Grove pavilion, Coler Campground and The Homestead, all at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve with 17 miles of trails, are available to rent. Osage Park pavilion has tables and chairs for up to 40 guests. It's located next to the park pickleball courts and the park's food truck court. The Quiver archery range, also at Osage Park, is a unique venue for team building, birthday parties or company retreats.

Email [email protected] or visit www.peelcompton/rental-space/ for details.

Shirts celebrate Buffalo River

Buffalo National River Partners, in cooperation with Bonfire, an online merchandise store used by nonprofit organizations across the country, is offeringT-shirts and sweatshirts to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River in 2022.

Sales are a fundraiser for Buffalo National River Partners that supports the cultural, recreational and educational programs at Buffalo National River. The Buffalo was designated the nation's first National River by Congress in 1972.

Visit bonfire.com/store/buffalo-national-river-partners/ to order a shirt.



