Libby app gives digital access

The Libby app is for smartphones, tablets, laptops and computers. Thanks to this app, you can read eBooks and listen to eAudiobooks, at your convenience!

All it takes is an active library card with Pea Ridge Community Library. You can browse our extensive online catalog by downloading the app and connecting it to your library account. Anyone can use Libby on any electronic device with access to an app store. Library eBooks can also be used on laptops and desktop computers.

This option is excellent for anyone who enjoys a good book while being on the go. A whole library is at your fingertips! If you are interested and need assistance, call your local library!

***

Accessing your Libby account:

• Download the app

• Search for Pea Ridge and choose Arkansas Digital Library Consortium

• Select Pea Ridge Community Library

• Enter your library card number and pin number

Now, you can search the digital shelves.

•••

Editor's note: Allison Harrison is the social media and programs coordinator of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.