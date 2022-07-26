Home business presented in public hearing

A public hearing will be the first item of business for the Pea Ridge Planning Commission for the August meeting.

The meeting, slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, will offer the public an opportunity to speak about four home occupation requests. After the public hearing, the four requests will be considered under new business.

The home occupation requests are:

• 285 Hunt St., for online sales, Alexis Centhrone;

• 2185 Chapman St., filter sales, Blake Hoffman;

• 1050 Hazelton Rd., sales, Ed Lockhart; and

• 15693 Ark. Hwy. 94, online sales, Belinda Robbins.

Other items of new business on the agenda include three large-scale developments -- for Today's Bank, Slack Street; KKD Storage, East Pickens Road; and Pea Ridge Farms, Patton Street.

A lot split for 2528 Hayden Road for the AT&T tower will be considered. The property owner, Tony Byars, is a Planning Commission member.

A variance request for 207 Slack St. concerning the height of a sign is on the agenda for the Board of Adjustments.

The meeting is open to the public.