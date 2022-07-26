FURRY FOUR-LEGGED GUEST Therapy dog Max gets attention on Wednesday July 20 2022 from children at the Pea Ridge Community Library. Sheila Day of Rogers brought Max to the library's weekly story time. She explained the difference between therapy dogs and service dogs and let youngsters pet Max before she read three stories with Max by her side. Go to nwaonline.com/220721Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Print Headline: Furry visitor

