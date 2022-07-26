Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Kathren Lynn Anderson, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Sean Robert Anderson, 19, failure to register, guilty; no or expired drivers license, dismissed
Drake C. Anthony, 20, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Elizabeth A. Booth, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, dismissed
Daniel Ivan Carpio, 32, no or expired drivers license, guilty
David P. Chasten, 31, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Tanya Marie Cordell, 38, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Michael Wayne Dixon, 53, possession of open container in vehicle, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Curtis Wayne Dunlap, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Kenneth Edwards, 63, no proof of liability insurance, dismissed
Brandon D. Eslin, 31, contempt and failure to complete public service, dismissed; failure to appear, guilty
Noah Colton Ewert, 26, no proof liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Eion Scott Frame, 33, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Lauren Nicole Haler, 25, speeding, bond forfeit
Bryson Craig Hill, 34, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit; no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit; failure to obtain Arkansas drivers license, bond forfeit
Justin C. Jester, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Christoffer E. Kelly, 32, theft of property, guilty
Jose Rigobe Martinez-Galdamez, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Cierra Jade Mosier, 24, careless and prohibited driving, bond forfeit
Lawrence David Napier, 41, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, dismissed
Jesus Miguel Nunez, 37, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Jay D. Nunn, 54, obstructing government operations, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Silas Marc Osborn, 29, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit
Tracey J. Robinson, 43, speeding, bond forfeit; no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit
Weston Drake Savage, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
David Vincent Sennet, 52, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit
Austin Lee Sikes, 28, no proof liability insurance, guilty
Kane Floyd Simpson, 36, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Brooke Stifles, 27, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; failure to obtain Arkansas drivers license, dismissed; no proof liability insurance, guilty; no seat belt, guilty
Jennifer R. Tinnin, 27, no proof liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Levi Garrett Tolliver, 34, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Ashley Townsend, 32, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Traci A. Wyman, 43, no proof liability insurance, guilty