Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Kathren Lynn Anderson, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Sean Robert Anderson, 19, failure to register, guilty; no or expired drivers license, dismissed

Drake C. Anthony, 20, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Elizabeth A. Booth, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, dismissed

Daniel Ivan Carpio, 32, no or expired drivers license, guilty

David P. Chasten, 31, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Tanya Marie Cordell, 38, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Michael Wayne Dixon, 53, possession of open container in vehicle, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Curtis Wayne Dunlap, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Kenneth Edwards, 63, no proof of liability insurance, dismissed

Brandon D. Eslin, 31, contempt and failure to complete public service, dismissed; failure to appear, guilty

Noah Colton Ewert, 26, no proof liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Eion Scott Frame, 33, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Lauren Nicole Haler, 25, speeding, bond forfeit

Bryson Craig Hill, 34, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit; no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit; failure to obtain Arkansas drivers license, bond forfeit

Justin C. Jester, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Christoffer E. Kelly, 32, theft of property, guilty

Jose Rigobe Martinez-Galdamez, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Cierra Jade Mosier, 24, careless and prohibited driving, bond forfeit

Lawrence David Napier, 41, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, dismissed

Jesus Miguel Nunez, 37, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Jay D. Nunn, 54, obstructing government operations, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Silas Marc Osborn, 29, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit

Tracey J. Robinson, 43, speeding, bond forfeit; no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit

Weston Drake Savage, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

David Vincent Sennet, 52, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit

Austin Lee Sikes, 28, no proof liability insurance, guilty

Kane Floyd Simpson, 36, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Brooke Stifles, 27, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; failure to obtain Arkansas drivers license, dismissed; no proof liability insurance, guilty; no seat belt, guilty

Jennifer R. Tinnin, 27, no proof liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Levi Garrett Tolliver, 34, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Ashley Townsend, 32, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Traci A. Wyman, 43, no proof liability insurance, guilty