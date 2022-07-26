Community Calendar

Wednesday, July 27

8-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals

11 a.m. Shark Storytime, ages 10 months to 8 years, Pea Ridge Community Library

11 a.m. - noon Free lunch, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, July 28

8 a.m. - noon Blackhawk Pantry open, behind Intermediate School, 1536 N. Davis St.

5-6 p.m. Adult Book Club, ages 18 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library

Friday, July 29

6:30 p.m. Tiny Art Show, all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, July 30

End of Summer Reading Program, Pea Ridge Community Library

Tuesday, Aug. 2

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Wednesday, Aug. 3

8-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals

11 a.m. Storytime, Pea Ridge Community Library

11 a.m. - noon Free lunch, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge