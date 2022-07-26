Community Calendar

Wednesday, July 27
8-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals
11 a.m. Shark Storytime, ages 10 months to 8 years, Pea Ridge Community Library
11 a.m. - noon Free lunch, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals
4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Thursday, July 28
8 a.m. - noon Blackhawk Pantry open, behind Intermediate School, 1536 N. Davis St.
5-6 p.m. Adult Book Club, ages 18 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library
Friday, July 29
6:30 p.m. Tiny Art Show, all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library
Saturday, July 30
End of Summer Reading Program, Pea Ridge Community Library
Tuesday, Aug. 2
9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Wednesday, Aug. 3
8-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals
11 a.m. Storytime, Pea Ridge Community Library
11 a.m. - noon Free lunch, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals
4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge