LITTLE ROCK -- Dylan Matejek of Pea Ridge, Ark., graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the spring 2022 semester.

Matejek graduated with a Bachlor of Science in Nursing.

About 1,075 degrees were awarded for the spring 2022 semester.

With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas's capital city.