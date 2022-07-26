Benton County Jail

Monday, July 18

4:22 p.m. Thomas E. Walter, 78, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, second degree sexual assault

Wednesday, July 20

6:18 p.m. Samuel Means, 21, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, operation of vehicle without license; reckless driving; speeding; insurance required

Thursday, July 21

3:06 a.m. Harley Mattox, 23, homeless, by Pea Ridge Police, obstructing governmental operations; contempt of court; two counts possession of a controlled substance (PCS); possession controlled substance Sch. IV, V; possession Sch. I or II that is not meth or cocaine w/purpose to deliver; failure to appear; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine

6:17 a.m. Clifford "Buddy" Dale Dutton, 53, Garfield, by Bella Vista Police, possession of controlled substance meth/cocaine with intent; tampering with physical evidence; possession Sch. VI with intent; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine

11:24 p.m. James Dearman, 51, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of omnibus DWI Act

Friday, July 22

12:32 p.m. Adam Norman, 47, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, five contempt of court; three third-degree assault on family or household member

4:37 p.m. James Wesley Hixon, 39, Little FLock, by BCSO, 10 counts distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit child material

Saturday, July 23

11:14 a.m. Kyler Shane Snoderly, 39, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

4:03 p.m. Bobby Phillip Hill, 48, Green Forest, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering; violation of a protection order

Sunday, July 24

10:20 a.m. Tyler Shawn Snoderly, 39, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear; revocation of probation/parole; possession of a controlled substance (PCS) ; possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine PDP;