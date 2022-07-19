Weaver to be new volleyball coach

Katherine Weaver was approved as the new head volleyball coach for the Lady Blackhawks. She will fill the vacancy left by the transfer of long-time volleyball coach Jessica Woods to instructional facilitator.

The hiring was approved by the School Board in a special meeting Thursday, July 14.

Weaver, a native of northwest Arkansas, is a graduate of Har-Ber High School, University of Central Arkansas and Arkansas Tech University. She played volleyball at Central Baptist College, earned her bachelor's degree in health education from UCA and her masters degree in arts in teaching from Tech and is currently pursuing a masters degree in school counseling from Arkansas State University.

She was head Jr. High volleyball coach for two years at Beebe, junior Olympic volleyball coach at the regional and national level and a nominee for the Beebe School District teacher of the year.

At the regular School Board meeting Monday night, School Board members approved the hiring of Brett Foster as volleyball coach, but that offer was rescinded late that night.

School superintendent Keith Martin said information came to his attention that indicated the potential hire would not be a good fit for the district.

The Lady Blackhawk volleyball program began in 2009 with Heather Wade as coach. Tiffany Redding coached from 2010-2011, then Woods coached from 2011 to 2022. Woods' transfer to instructional facilitator was approved in the June School Board meeting.