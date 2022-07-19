Stuff the bus and get supplies

The annual Stuff the Bus and Back to School Bash are slated for July 23 and Aug. 6 respectively.

The bus will be at the Walmart Neighborhood Market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23, to receive donations and school supplies.

The Back to School Bash will be by appointment only at First Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 6, to provide supplies for children in need. To make an appointment, call the church office at 451-8192.

The event is hosted by Pea Ridge First Baptist Church in partnership with Bright Futures, Pea Ridge.