Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 29

Thursday, July 20, 1972

Does a need exist in Pea Ridge for a day care nursery? That is the question being asked this week by a Pea Ridge woman who may apply for a license to operate such a nursery and prepare the required facilities for it, if she finds there are enough Pea Ridge area youngsters needing the care of such a nursery to make its establishment worth while.

New hours for window service on Saturdays at the Pea Ridge Police Office have been established. The windows are open from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. instead of only morning hours as in the past.

An effort is underway here to re-activate the Pea Ridge Jaycees, according to one of the members, Tim Towle.

Meeting in regular monthly session, the Pea Ridge City Council took temporary action on two personnel problems and told two employees that permanent action would be taken next month when Mayor Jack Musteen should be present.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 29

Wednesday, July 21, 1982

The Pea Ridge District 109 School Board will meet Monday in the office of district superintendent Roy A. Roe, board chairman Kenneth Patterson presiding. The financial report is on the agenda.

Judge A. E. (Al) Norwood was not in his air-conditioned office in Bentonville when The TIMES reporter visited for his regular news run. "The judge," said his secretary, "is out brush hogging along county roads." The temperature outside was 95 degrees.

Beta Alpha Sorority last week donated $10.85 to the Pea Ridge Park Commission to go toward the picnic table fund for the pavilion. The latest donation brings the total to $364.09, according to Earle Jines of the Park Commission.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 29

Thursday, July 23, 1992

A Pea Ridge School Board member whose five-year term will end this year said he will not seek re-election. Board member John Brown said he wants to spend more time with his family, church and job.

The Pea Ridge Area Ministerial Alliance is out of money and out of food, both of which are critical to the service the alliance provides to people in need. Alliance president Anthony Baker said all funds had been used.

A U.S. Post Office official has served notice to vandals in this are that they may face heavy fines and time in a federal prison. Pea Ridge Postmaster Debbie Anderson said there has been a recent rash of vandals damaging area mailboxes, a violation of federal law.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 29

Wednesday, July 17, 2002

Rain made history at the 2002 Pea Ridge Community Fair. In the 51 years of its existence, the Miss Pea Ridge pageant had never been interrupted by rain, but the 52nd time was the charm. Megan Blevins was crowned Miss Pea Ridge. She was escorted by Cody Clemence.

At the recommendation of new superintendent of schools Dr. Virgil Freeman, the Pea Ridge School Board put "looping" at the Middle School on hold until it could do more study and communicate better with students and parents about the program. Looping means students stay with the same teacher for more than one year.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 29

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

"You prepare yourself (for death) when someone's ill. Something like this, you can't prepare for," said Brentley Bone remembering his father's murder over a year ago. Jury selection was set to begin in McDonald County for the trial of Danny Kay Thomas, accused of the murder.

From Homer Walker of the Class of 1938 to Karen Shelton of the Class of 2012, about 190 former students, teachers and graduates of the Pea Ridge schools reunited Saturday for the annual Pea Ridge Alumni Association gathering.

As a farmer, he's had his share of accidents, but the most recent was a whopper. Tim Tillman has fallen from a hay barn, being slung out of a manure spreader, stomped by cattle, had a foot broken when he dropped a trailer, been kicked. Then four weeks ago, Tillman was kicked in the face by an 800-pound bull.