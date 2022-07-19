Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, June 30

3:59 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Rebecca Loraine McKenzie, 42, Springdale, Ark., in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, July 6

10:30 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Douglas Street in reference to damage to a camper trailer that appeared to have been caused with a "mortar shell from a firework."

Sunday, July 10

4:53 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Ash Court in reference to a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Lewis cole, 18, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battery.