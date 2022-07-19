Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

Monthly report by From Pea Ridge Police Dept. | July 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

June 2022

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/ open line^9^10^31

Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^1^5^7

Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^16^15^76

Alarm^3^13^64

Vicious animal / bite^5^1^22

Animal call^37^24^136

Assault/ battery^1^3^4

Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^2^2^9

Breaking or entering^4^0^8

Burglary^2^0^9

Business check^1^1^2

Civil call^8^11^32

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^2

Criminal mischief^0^4^13

Death investigation^0^0^3

Disturbance^11^18^63

Emergency message^0^1^1

Environmental^0^0^0

Extra patrol^383^229^1393

Follow up^38^30^117

Fraud/ forgery^4^11^21

Gun shots^0^0^2

Harassment/ harassing communications^0^0^0

Informational^40^50^183

Investigation^6^1^13

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0

Lost/found property^7^7^26

Missing person adult^0^1^1

Missing person juvenile^1^2^12

Motorist assist^4^1^15

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^0^0^5

MVC wo/injury^15^15^76

Narcotics investigation^1^2^2

Noise complaint^7^6^19

Other^2^4^16

Overdose^0^0^5

Prowler^0^0^5

Public assist^10^9^42

Pursuit^0^1^2

Rape/sexual assault^1^5^7

Reckless driver^14^12^75

Residential structure fire^1^0^5

Road hazard^2^6^23

Sex offender investigation^0^0^0

Stolen vehicle^0^0^0

Suspicious circumstance^0^0^1

Theft^13^18^75

Threats^6^8^30

Traffic stop^5^6^25

Trespassing^321^239^1237

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^8^3^19

Unlock^1^0^8

Warrant service/felony^4^1^16

Warrant service/misdemeanor^1^3^11

Welfare check^46^32^283

Total^1,063^820^4,334

•••

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^14^78

Warnings-^0^11

Warrant arrests-^46^257

City ordinance-^4^22

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^36^153

Warnings-^280^1,029

Verbal-^0^0

City ordinance-^5^19

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^1^16

Warrant arrests-^1^10

Agency Assists^10^50

New Cases^104^526

Traffic Stops^321^1,201

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

