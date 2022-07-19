Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

June 2022
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/ open line^9^10^31
Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^1^5^7
Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^16^15^76
Alarm^3^13^64
Vicious animal / bite^5^1^22
Animal call^37^24^136
Assault/ battery^1^3^4
Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^2^2^9
Breaking or entering^4^0^8
Burglary^2^0^9
Business check^1^1^2
Civil call^8^11^32
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^2
Criminal mischief^0^4^13
Death investigation^0^0^3
Disturbance^11^18^63
Emergency message^0^1^1
Environmental^0^0^0
Extra patrol^383^229^1393
Follow up^38^30^117
Fraud/ forgery^4^11^21
Gun shots^0^0^2
Harassment/ harassing communications^0^0^0
Informational^40^50^183
Investigation^6^1^13
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0
Lost/found property^7^7^26
Missing person adult^0^1^1
Missing person juvenile^1^2^12
Motorist assist^4^1^15
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/injury^0^0^5
MVC wo/injury^15^15^76
Narcotics investigation^1^2^2
Noise complaint^7^6^19
Other^2^4^16
Overdose^0^0^5
Prowler^0^0^5
Public assist^10^9^42
Pursuit^0^1^2
Rape/sexual assault^1^5^7
Reckless driver^14^12^75
Residential structure fire^1^0^5
Road hazard^2^6^23
Sex offender investigation^0^0^0
Stolen vehicle^0^0^0
Suspicious circumstance^0^0^1
Theft^13^18^75
Threats^6^8^30
Traffic stop^5^6^25
Trespassing^321^239^1237
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^8^3^19
Unlock^1^0^8
Warrant service/felony^4^1^16
Warrant service/misdemeanor^1^3^11
Welfare check^46^32^283
Total^1,063^820^4,334
•••
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^14^78
Warnings-^0^11
Warrant arrests-^46^257
City ordinance-^4^22
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^36^153
Warnings-^280^1,029
Verbal-^0^0
City ordinance-^5^19
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^1^16
Warrant arrests-^1^10
Agency Assists^10^50
New Cases^104^526
Traffic Stops^321^1,201