More land zoned commercial

Several people expressed concerns at a public hearing for a rezoning request for 7.88 acres at 1326 Slack St. between the First Baptist Church and a residential subdivision at the July 5 Planning Commission meeting.

The property is currently zoned agricultural. The request was for C2, general commercial, zoning.

The property, on the Arkansas Highway 72 corridor, according to realtor Curtis Snow, is " best zoned commercial."

Attorney Will Kellstrum, who said he represents the applicants, said the applicant wants to build self-storage units.

"I believe is important to note here, agricultural is probably not appropriate at this location. It already has commercial there and is right next to a neighborhood," Kellstrum said. "I think it's pretty sure A is not the correct zoning. It's C2 to the west. Self storage is compatible with R1, not high intensity use, not noisy, not obnoxious use... it is a compatible use and they can co-exist."

"When we bought our house, we were told that property would never be developed," said Amanda Jacobson, a resident of Emery Drive, adjacent to the property. "Basically, we don't want apartment buildings or a store front."

Kellstrum said there will be a 60-feet buffer with a roadway between the storage units and the residential property.

"The buffer makes me feel better, my property is right on top of that," Jacobson said.

"I would agree that's a commercial location," Dr. Karen Sherman, Planning Commission member, said.

Planners approved the request.

A large-scale development for Taco Bell being constructed on Lee Town Road was presented. City department heads said the plans had been reviewed.

Planners and representatives for the business discussed a need for "screening" or a "buffer" as the property abuts residential property. The plan calls for a six-feet tall privacy fence, but several planners asked if shrubbery could be added to block noise and lights.

A business representative said the drive-through would be open as late as 1 or 2 a.m. and opens about 8 a.m.

"There's nothing in this town that's open that late. You're the only game in town after 11 p.m.," Tony Townsend, building official, said. "I definitely think that's a concern."

Planners approved the plan contingent on vegetation be added as a buffer between the business and the adjacent residence.

In other business, the planners:

• Approved large-scale development, Hazelton Road Apartments, 5.63 acres;

• Approved a preliminary plat for Wellington Hills Subdivision, West Pickens Road, which has 174 lots;

• Approved the final plat, Phase 1, Walnut Hill, Ark. Hwy. 94/Andy Buck Road, contingent on a generator for the lift station;

• Approved the final plat, Phase 1, Sedona Rose, Ark. Hwy. 94, with 78 lots, contingent on power to the lift station.