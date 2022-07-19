Friendly Book Store re-opens

The Friendly Bookstore in Rogers will celebrate the grand reopening of the store following a move to a new location at 1114 W. Poplar Place. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

The bookstore is sponsored by Friends of the Rogers Public Library, and proceeds from sales benefit the library. The money is used to underwrite the Summer Reading Program, has purchased computers and other equipment and paid for continuing education for library staff. The store is operated by an all-volunteer staff.

"Our customers have been so supportive over the years – especially during the pandemic and our move – we wanted to celebrate them, as well as our great new space," said Melanie Botts, store director.

To do that, the store will open one hour early on July 23 only. Activities will include music from Jim Layes and a special Encanto story time and sing-along with Miracle Magic Miss.

Windy Hill Farms will provide a make-it-and-take-it flower arranging class. Children may participate in face painting and making bookmarks. There will also be giveaways.

There will be, donuts, cookies, hot dogs and cotton candy for all attending.

Children's books will be on sale at the celebration and through the month of July.