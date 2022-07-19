Fresh strawberry iced tea
Recipe from the Kitchen of Diana Smith
Recipes to Remember
6 c. water
3/4 c. granulated sugar
1/2 c. lemon juice
1/4 c. instant tea
1 pt. fresh strawberries, cut in halves
Mix strawberries and sugar in bowl. Let stand 10 minutes.
Mix water and lemon juice in two-quart pitcher. Stir in tea. Add strawberry mixture. Stir well.
Add ice cubes and serve icy cold.
Variation: Substitute fresh peach slices or fresh pineapple chunks instead of strawberries.
•••
