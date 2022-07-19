Fresh strawberry iced tea

Recipe from the Kitchen of Diana Smith

Recipes to Remember

6 c. water

3/4 c. granulated sugar

1/2 c. lemon juice

1/4 c. instant tea

1 pt. fresh strawberries, cut in halves

Mix strawberries and sugar in bowl. Let stand 10 minutes.

Mix water and lemon juice in two-quart pitcher. Stir in tea. Add strawberry mixture. Stir well.

Add ice cubes and serve icy cold.

Variation: Substitute fresh peach slices or fresh pineapple chunks instead of strawberries.

