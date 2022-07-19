Community Calendar

Wednesday, July 20

8-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals

11 a.m. Whale Storytime, ages 10 months to 8 years, Pea Ridge Community Library

11 a.m. - noon Free lunch, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

5-6 p.m. Chess Club, ages 10 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library

Thursday, July 21

8 a.m. - noon Blackhawk Pantry open, behind Intermediate School, 1536 N. Davis St.

3-6 p.m. Crystal Bridges, all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library: drop in, free, family-friendly. Partner artist Joel Martin will be at the Pea Ridge Community Library and will introduce guests to a nature-inspired activity involving acrylic paint and canvas. He will meet with guests and share their own experiences with community, belonging and resilience.

Friday, July 22

1-6 p.m. Book Sale, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, July 23

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Stuff the Bus, school supply donation collection, WalMart Neighborhood Market, Pea Ridge

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Book Sale, Pea Ridge Community Library

Sunday, July 24

3 p.m. Glade Community Historical Society, Coal Gap School meeting, tour of musuem and Jennings Ford road project; prizes awarded and refreshments served

Monday, July 25

2-3 p.m. "Shark Tooth" necklaces, ages 4-10, Pea Ridge Community Library

Tuesday, July 26

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

4-5:30 p.m. Shrinky Dink Shark Earrings, ages 12 and up, Pea Ridge Community Library

Wednesday, July 27

8-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals

11 a.m. Shark Storytime, ages 10 months to 8 years, Pea Ridge Community Library

11 a.m. - noon Free lunch, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge