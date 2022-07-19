Benton County Jail

Monday, July 11

1:01 p.m. Danny Mayhurst Overstreet, 48, Garfield, by BCSO, contempt of court, serving four days concurrent

5:01 p.m. Hunter Garrigus, 24, Garfield, by Rogers Police, violation of no contact order

9:01 p.m. Cody Winn, 28, Pea Ridge, by Bella Visa Police, two contempt of court; three failure to appear

Wednesday, July 13

11:35 p.m. Laine Michael Belvin, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, criminal contempt (serving three days concurrent)

Thursday, July 14

8:19 p.m. Thomas J. Bridgeman Jr., 21, Little Flock, by Little Flock Police, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession drug paraphernalia

9:45 p.m. Gregory Cole Warren, 26, by BCSO, contempt of court

Sunday, July 17

2:30 a.m. Toby Swift, 23, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of no contact order; third-degree domestic battering; first-degree stalking