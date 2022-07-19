Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

July 5

Cannonball Cafe

311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Several openings in the screening around the smoker. The openings are providing access for flies. Two live roaches and dead roaches in the kitchen.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. No hot water to the kitchen hand sink. Chicken and beef thawing in a container of water in the mop sink. Facility lacks thermometers in several refrigerators. Ice machine has a small build-up of black debris. The floors in the kitchen and dish room have an accumulation of food debris, dust, and grease. In addition, the area around the smoker has a build-up of grease.

Simple Simon's Pizza

1010 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

Subway

281 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Milk in drink refrigerator at 44 degrees. Ice build-up on ceiling vent of walk-in freezer and on floor underneath vent. No retail food permit posted.

The Turn at Big Sugar

1101 Sugar Creek Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Posted permit expired on June 30, 2022.

July 8

The Rad Shack

17444 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No hand soap. No paper towels.

Ventris Trails End Resort

9484 Simrell Drive, Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No heat test strips.

Village Market

17047 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired on May 31, 2022.

Whitney Mountain Lodge

12483 Lodge Drive, Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a Certified Protection Manager. One food item was not identified.