Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
July 5
Cannonball Cafe
311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: Several openings in the screening around the smoker. The openings are providing access for flies. Two live roaches and dead roaches in the kitchen.
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. No hot water to the kitchen hand sink. Chicken and beef thawing in a container of water in the mop sink. Facility lacks thermometers in several refrigerators. Ice machine has a small build-up of black debris. The floors in the kitchen and dish room have an accumulation of food debris, dust, and grease. In addition, the area around the smoker has a build-up of grease.
Simple Simon's Pizza
1010 Slack St., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.
Subway
281 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Milk in drink refrigerator at 44 degrees. Ice build-up on ceiling vent of walk-in freezer and on floor underneath vent. No retail food permit posted.
The Turn at Big Sugar
1101 Sugar Creek Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Posted permit expired on June 30, 2022.
July 8
The Rad Shack
17444 Marshall St., Garfield
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No hand soap. No paper towels.
Ventris Trails End Resort
9484 Simrell Drive, Garfield
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No heat test strips.
Village Market
17047 Marshall St., Garfield
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired on May 31, 2022.
Whitney Mountain Lodge
12483 Lodge Drive, Garfield
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a Certified Protection Manager. One food item was not identified.