Ball tryouts scheduled

Baseball tryouts scheduled

Tryouts for Blackhawk baseball are scheduled for 6 p.m.Thursday, July 28, on the high school baseball field. If there's inclement weather, tryouts will be in indoor facility.

Registration begins at 5 p.m.

Student athletes are required to have an updated physical, cleats, glove and water.

There is a required freshman/parent meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, in the indoor facility, according to head baseball coach Matt Easterling.

Softball tryouts scheduled

Pea Ridge High School Softball tryouts for Pea Ridge students entering the ninth grade through 12th grade for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year will take place at the High School softball field on It'll Do Road from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Every athlete must have a current athletic physical.

For more information, contact Josh Reynolds by email at [email protected]