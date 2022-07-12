Sign in
Smith loves NWA

by From Staff report | July 12, 2022 at 11:29 a.m.
Courtesy photograph

Emergency medical technician/firefighter Michael Smith has been a firefighter/EMT for four years. He grew up in Bryant, Ark., and moved to northwest Arkansas in 2014 because "this is the best part of the state. He is married and has a daughter. He owns and operates Soft Wash NWA and does powerwashing and softwashing for any exterior surfaces from driveways to roofs.

