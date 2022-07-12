Salary for new mayor, insurance for out-going mayor on tap

The salary for the incoming mayor and insurance and retirement for the outgoing mayor are items on the agenda for the City Council meeting slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree, mayor for the past 28 years, has announced he will not seek re-election.

City attorney Shane Perry sent copies of two state statutes regarding retirement benefits and health insurance to council members as well as a sample ordinance prepared by the Arkansas Municipal League. He said consideration of health insurance should begin now in preparation for Crabtree's retirement and the city's discussion of the city budget.

The mayor's current salary is $50,000. That salary was set during the Dec. 29, 2014, City Council meeting after Crabtree won re-election.

For the past few municipal elections, the City Council has adjusted the salary for the next term.

Pea Ridge Ordinance 513 requires the City Council to set the mayor's salary for the coming term during the June or July meeting prior to the filing period for the new term, according to City Clerk Sandy Button/

The City Council sets the salary and council members have debated setting a base salary for the past few elections saying that an inexperienced person should not earn the same as an experienced person.

Crabtree was first elected in 1994 and took office in January of 1995. The salary for the part-time position was $250 a month.

In September 2004, the position became a full time position and the salary was set at $36,000 by Ord. 356. According to that ordinance, the council is to adjust the pay on or before its first regularly scheduled meeting in December.

In December 2006, the council approved Ord. 435 setting the salary at $38,674.44 annually.

In a special meeting Dec. 30, 2008, the council amended the ordinance which sets the mayor's salary and changed the date from December to September.

In the September 2010 City Council meeting, council members reduced the mayor's salary from $40,000 to $26,050 for the term which would begin Jan. 1, 2011.

In July 2014, the council agreed to set the base salary for mayor at $25,000 for the upcoming term. Mayor Crabtree's salary was $45,000 in 2014.

According to the municipal code 2.24.05: "The City Council shall, on or before its first regularly scheduled meting in June in the year in which the term of the office of Mayor expires, re-fix the compensation for the office of Mayor for the succeeding term of the office. (Ord. No. 513, Sec. 1)"