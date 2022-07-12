Rezoning requests before city

The Pea Ridge City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.

Two rezoning requests and two final plats which were addressed at Planning Commission are on the agenda for the meeting.

Items on the agenda, are:

• Open bids for Otter Creek Sewer Basin Project;

• Ord. 767 Rezone 57.9 acres Hickman and Ark. Hwy. 94;

• Ord. 768 Rezone 7.88 acres from A to C2 1326 Slack St., Lin Scherer;

• Ord. 369 Final Plant Phase 1, Walnut Hill, Hwy. 94 & Andy Buck Road;

• Ord. 770 Final Plat Phase 1, Sedona Rose, Hwy 94;

• Chief Lynn Hahn, surplus 2008 Dodge Durango;

• Supt. Nathan See, Peck Road bridge professional services;

• Mayor statutory retirement benefits; and

• Ord. 771, setting the salary of the mayor.

The meeting is open to the public.