Rezoning requests before city

The Pea Ridge City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.
Two rezoning requests and two final plats which were addressed at Planning Commission are on the agenda for the meeting.
Items on the agenda, are:
• Open bids for Otter Creek Sewer Basin Project;
• Ord. 767 Rezone 57.9 acres Hickman and Ark. Hwy. 94;
• Ord. 768 Rezone 7.88 acres from A to C2 1326 Slack St., Lin Scherer;
• Ord. 369 Final Plant Phase 1, Walnut Hill, Hwy. 94 & Andy Buck Road;
• Ord. 770 Final Plat Phase 1, Sedona Rose, Hwy 94;
• Chief Lynn Hahn, surplus 2008 Dodge Durango;
• Supt. Nathan See, Peck Road bridge professional services;
• Mayor statutory retirement benefits; and
• Ord. 771, setting the salary of the mayor.
The meeting is open to the public.