Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 28

Thursday, July 13, 1972

Miss Debra Easley, 17, was crowned Miss Pea Ridge 1972. Crowned Mr. and Miss Tiny Tot were John King, 5, and Belinda Yockum, 5.

The Pea Ridge School Board, upon recommendation of the new superintendent, Roy A. Roe, voted unanimously to join other schools of Benton County in the cooperative program to obtain available federal funds for the school.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 28

Wednesday, July 14, 1982

Christine Bloxham was named Miss Pea Ridge. Julie Collins was first-runner; Brian Easley was Mr. Tiny Tot and Shannell Roach was Miss Tiny Tot.

Pea Ridge's Community Fair closed out its 1982 season with a parade, talks by county politicians and the awarding of prizes and recognition on the final night Saturday. The oldest man and woman to register were repeat winners from last year -- Phillip Patterson, 93, and Frances McBryde, 91.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 28

Thursday, July 16, 1992

Wednesday evening began almost intolerably hot and humid and rain threatened to dampen activities on Friday evening, but the weather held for a successful 43rd edition of the annual Pea Ridge Community Fair, said members of sponsor Beta Alpha Sorority.

The new Miss Pea Ridge, Jennifer Hattie McDaniel, said she is eager to begin her reign as ambassador to the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce.

A resident of Pea Ridge for 22 years has been named chairman of the 1992 Pea Ridge United Fund campaign. Beverly Morrison, who has been a United Fund volunteer in past campaigns, was named chairman by the United Fund Board.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 28

Wednesday, July 10, 2002

Just another day at summer for Tiffany, Melissa, Whitney and Jonathan. They ride horses, make crafts, play games, interact with other kids, laugh and relax. They participated in the first four-week session of Kidz Camp.

New Pea Ridge School superintendent Dr. Virgil Freeman will moderate his first Board of Education meeting Monday, July 15, in the high school home economics room.

An ordinance for the regulation of animals within the city is on the agenda for the Tuesday meeting of the City Council.

The family of David Miser received word Friday that their son and brother had been found in the Fraser River in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Miser had been missing since April.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 28

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Halee Bowman, last year's Jr. Miss Pea Ridge, was crowned Miss Pea Ridge 2012 Friday night after the fair and pageant were delayed by rain and strong winds. Miss Pea Ridge 2011 Morganne Rhine crowned the new queen.

What began as a routine traffic stop about 7:30 p.m. Friday turned into a high-speed pursuit down a dirt road and ultimately into an arrest and confiscation of drugs and cash. A Pea Ridge Police officer saw the driver of a vehicle "doing donuts" on the roadway of Benton County 40 at Mariano Road.

Donning heavy turnout gear to protect them from the flames, firefighters battle heat exhaustion as well as flames and three firefighters learned that all too well recently. At a house fire in Pea Ridge Tuesday, three firefighters suffered from the heat severely enough to be taken to the hospital.