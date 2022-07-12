Orange Sangria
Recipe from the kitchen of Angela Nuno
Recipes to Remember
2 ½ c. sparkling apple cider
1 c. cranberry juice
1 c. diet lemon-line soda
1 c. orange juice
2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
1 small orange, peeled and thinly sliced
1 small apple, cored and thinly sliced
In large pitcher, combine all ingredients. Mix well and serve over ice.
•••
