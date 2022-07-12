PRHS grads from 1947 and 2022

Three quarters of a century separate the graduations of these ladies who were just a few of the graduates of Pea Ridge High School to gather for the All School Reunion Saturday. Keeli Brown and Masie Foltz, 2022 PRHS graduates, took a minute to pose with the eldest graduate present, Beaulah McKinney Prophet, a 1947 PRHS graduate. Brown and Foltz were recipients of scholarships from the alumni. See more on page 1B in this week's TIMES.