Three quarters of a century separate the graduations of these ladies who were just a few of the graduates of Pea Ridge High School to gather for the All School Reunion Saturday. Keeli Brown and Masie Foltz, 2022 PRHS graduates, took a minute to pose with the eldest graduate present, Beaulah McKinney Prophet, a 1947 PRHS graduate. Brown and Foltz were recipients of scholarships from the alumni. See more on page 1B in this week's TIMES.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
PRHS grads from 1947 and 2022by Annette Beard | July 12, 2022 at 11:32 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Three quarters of a century separate the graduations of these ladies who were just a few of the graduates of Pea Ridge High School to gather for the All School Reunion Saturday. Keeli Brown and Masie Foltz, 2022 PRHS graduates, took a minute to pose with the eldest graduate present, Beaulah McKinney Prophet, a 1947 PRHS graduate. See more on page 1B in this week's TIMES.
Print Headline: PRHS grads from 1947 and 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT