Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Wednesday, June 8

10:53 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Shrader Road for a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Cynthia Guzman, 31, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic assault.

1:41 p.m. A resident of Hunter Drive reported financial identity fraud involving someone fraudulently using her debit card information.

Thursday, June 16

1:05 pm. An employee of Northwest Medical Center reported treating a patient for a dog bite. The patient was a resident of Lee Town Drive. The dog ran away and was unable to be quarantined.

Saturday, June 18

7:29 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Lynn Drive for a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police obtained a warrant for the arrest of a male who was reported to have choked and threatened a female.

Sunday, July 10

4:53 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Ash Court for a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Cole Lewis, 18, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battery.