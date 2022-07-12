OPINION: 4A-1 Conference gets new look in 2022-2024

Earlier this year, the Blackhawks 5A West Conference underwent some alterations when, Greenbrier and Vilonia High Schools were moved out of the league to make room for newly minted 5A schools Prairie Grove and Shiloh.

Greenbrier, just north of Conway, and Vilonia, east of Conway, represented the longest road trips for a Hawk regular season game as they are 200 miles away. Switching to the Tigers and Shiloh will greatly aid the fans and the team, especially in light of the sky-high gas price situation.

Announced this summer are changes in the 4A class that will affect the the Hawks, especially the girls program.

Valley View, the defending 4A champ in girls cross country, has been moved to 5A. The Blazers won the title in 2021 by a whopping 76 points. In addition, the second place team in 2021, Harrison, has also moved up to 5A, leaving Gravette and Pea Ridge as the top teams returning in 2022.

Harrison move to 5A will mean the defending 4A basketball state championship will not be back, which also has the effect of changing the 4A-1 District. With the Goblins gone, and no one placed there to replace them, the league will revert to an eight-team league and eliminate the need for East and West Divisions.

Having the divisions skewed seeding placement for district competition. The girls east had the state champ Goblins but the west had four teams that were all ranked in the state's Top 10.

Looking over the conference alignments, I noticed there were 52 teams assigned 4A status. Since the 4A up until now consisted of the next 48 largest schools after 5A, I'm not sure now that happened.

It might be related to the new rule by the AAA that rewards any team from doing too well in a class by pushing them up into the next class. Shiloh was elevated unto 5A football status because they won too many games lately.

Speaking of football, the boys will have a much better schedule this fall as all three of their nonconference games will be against their former 4A-1 district rivals.

The Hawks will open the season at the end of August by hosting the Gravette Lions. They will play the next two games battling Huntsville and Gentry. The rebuilding Blackhawks will have a chance to have a good season after having one win seasons in their first two years after joining the 5A class.

The coming 2022-23 school term in the fall looks to be interesting athletically. The football team is on the upswing, both cross country teams have the opportunity to challenge for No. 1 in the state, and the volleyball program will likely make it to the state tournament again.

I will soon begin breaking down the 5A West football district team by team, with some observations of how the Hawks may look this fall.

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The TIMES. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The TIMES at [email protected]