Obituaries for the July 13, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Jonny Faye Leak

Jonny Faye Leak, 86, of Cassville, Mo., died July 6, 2022 at Roaring River Health and Rehab. She was born Feb. 17, 1936, in Snowball, Ark., to Lon Milam and Lona Cockrum Milam.

She was a homemaker who loved to work on the farm (riding the tractor and tending to the cows and the chickens). Jonny also worked at Emerson Electric in Rogers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Roland Brinkman; second husband, Dwayne Patterson; third husband, John Leak; and a son-in-law, James Lee.

Survivors are a daughter, Rhoda Lee of Seligman, Mo.; a son, Richard Brinkman (Kristy) of Washburn, Mo.; step-son, Russell Leak (Jan) of Broken Arrow, Okla.; grandchildren, Stephanie Brinkman, Tracy Brinkman, Justin Brinkman (Lisa), Eric Brinkman (Stephanie D.), Michael Lee and Melinda Merritt (Aaron)l and 17 great-grandchildren.

No services are planned.

Burial will be in Roller Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Ross Eugene Pitts, Jr.

Ross Eugene Pitts, Jr., 75, of Bentonville, Ark., died July 8, 2022. He was born Oct. 31, 1946, in Ft. Benning, Ga., to Ross Pitts, Sr. and Vivian Lorraine Taylor Pitts.

He retired from the United States Air Force where he flew the B52 and was a instructor pilot for the T37 and T38. He was a commercial pilot, loved music, playing the guitar and traveling. He loved to tell jokes, was a great story teller and above all he loved his family very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Mark Pitts; and a sister, Kay Pitts.

Survivors are his children, J.R. Pitts and wife Heather of Garfield, Ben Pitts and wife Terrie of Garfield, and Jennifer Walker and husband Rhett of Tampa, Fla.; the mother of his children, Cyd Pitts of Rogers; a sister, Pam Light and husband Michael of Auburn Hills, Mich.; and seven grandchildren, Levi, Emma, Lexi, Landon, Jolie, Rafe and Maverick.

No services are scheduled.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

James Norman Walker, Sr.

James Norman Walker, Sr., 59, of Centerton, Ark., died July 3, 2022, in Bentonville. He was born June 29, 1963, in Pensacola, Fla., to Douglas Clarence Walker, Sr. and Betty Jean Brown Walker.

He went to school and graduated from Augusta High School in Kansas. He was a truck driver, loved to work, talk politics and was a believer in Jesus Christ.

He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Vivienne Summers.

Survivors are two sons, Jimmy Walker, Jr. of Midland, Texas, and David Walker of Eustace, Texas; his mother, Betty Poore of Seligman, Mo.; siblings, Doug Walker of Medford, Ore., Mike Walker of Bentonville, and Sally Ferguson (Will) of Seligman, Mo.; and one grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Augusta, Kan.

Arrangements are by Sisco funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Trevor Michael Warren

Trevor Michael Warren, 31, of Rogers died July 1, 2022, from a brain aneurysm. He was born Nov. 25, 1990, in Springdale, Ark., to f Mike and Elaine Warren.

Trevor was an avid sports player in his younger years and loved playing baseball and basketball and anything outdoors. His passion was going to the gym everyday and working out. He always had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Trevor loved his family and was a caregiver for his Grams and his aunt Pooh. His son Joseph was the light of his life and his Dodge Ram Truck and rolling coal with Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Mike Warren; paternal grandparents, Bill and Emma Jean Warren; and maternal grandparents, Avaon and Robbie Gastineau.

Survivors are his son, Joseph Warren; mother, Elaine Gastineau and Rusty Beeson; aunts, Tammy Warren and Marla Gastineau; uncles Jack Gastineau, Jim Gastineau and wife Nickie; cousin, Wesley Gastineau and wife Kathy; and he was Trevor Dad to Remington George (Joseph's little brother).

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

Interment was in the Bayless Cemetery, near Gateway.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions maybe made to the family c/o Benton County Funeral Home.

