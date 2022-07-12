Housing density affects sewer

Adding more than 600 residences on almost 58 acres on the northwest side of town could push the city's sewer treatment plan beyond capacity, according to Ken Hayes, Water/Wastewater Department superintendent.

Attorney Will Kellstrum presented a rezoning request to the city's Planning Commission at the regular meeting Tuesday, July 5. He said the property is currently agricultural and R2 (multi-family residential). He requested R3 and said developers are wanting to build duplexes.

"It's on the corner of (Ark. Hwy.) 94 (a major arterial) and Hickman, a collector," Kellstrum said, adding that on the city's long-range planning map, the property is labeled as potential commercial.

"I would have concern with number of acres going to R3, that's a very huge impact," Dr. Karen Sherman, commissioner, said. "That's not a small development or multi-family. I'm concerned for health of city, community ... I'm not sure that's what would be in the best interests of the area."

After a lengthy discussion, Kellstrum asked for the item to be pushed to the end of the agenda while he discussed the issue with the property owner.

The city's planning regulations specify number of units per acre for each zone. The number of units that could be built there range from 600 to 900, depending on whether the buildings are one- or two-story, said city building official Tony Townsend.

"We kind of have an issue," Hayes said, explaining that the city put sewer lines in the area and have scheduled a $1 million upgrade, due to growth. "All of our numbers are based on single family dwellings. It's going to be pretty tight as it is.

"Something like that, we would have to go back and recalculate all of that," he said.

Water utilities inspector Mike Nida said the plan for the upgrade submitted to the state Health Department showed three residences per acre, anticipating single family dwellings in that area. "We'll be pushing capacity before long."

Hayes said, "We turned in numbers of existing and anything that could sell in that basin... but didn't look at density like that."

"That basin is pretty tight," he said.

Hayes said that type of density would affect the maximum flow to the plant.

"You'll open a Pandora's box," he said, explaining that "instantaneous flow is a problem."

Kellstrum requested the request be tabled.

Planning Commissioners agreed to table the request.