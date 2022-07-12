Freedom Fest and Summer Parade are Sunday

Fireworks will illuminate the skies over Pea Ridge Sunday night as the 15th annual Freedom Fest resumes activities after two years.

Cancelled two years ago due to covid restrictions and last year (2021) due to the tragic death of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, the annual community event is slated to begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022.

A summer parade entitled "As American as Apple Pie -- a Tribute to Officer Kevin Apple." It will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will run south on Weston Street from the Junior High School to the baseball fields. Weston Street will be closed to traffic for the parade and again at 5 p.m. for Freedom Fest.

Freedom Fest, a collaborative effort of Discover Church (formerly the Assembly of God) and several area churches, has grown over the years to serve thousands of people. There is no charge for the events or meal.

Edwin Brewer, owner of USA Fireworks, donates the fireworks and oversees the discharge of the fireworks by Pea Ridge firefighters. Fireworks are discharged from the baseball fields on Weston Street.

Brewer said last year's event, scheduled for Sunday, June 27, was canceled when Pea Ridge Police Officer was killed Saturday, June 26.

"We knew, when our police officer was killed, we needed to step back," Brewer said. "Everyone was in shock and mourning. We knew the last thing they (police officers) needed to be doing was putting on a happy face and working Freedom Fest."

The many volunteers will provide 3,500 meals and man several booths. There will be inflatables and music.

"We're prepared to fix 3,500 meals ... we still have other churches involved," Brewer said. "We're really excited and can't wait to see it all take place.

"We're anxious to see turnout since we havne't had one for two years," he said.

The meal will be simple, Brewer said, to alleviate time standing in line.

"As it got bigger, we had to limit choices to facilitate lines," he said.

Spud Doctors, which is typically parked in the church parking lot, will move the food truck to the canopy area, he said, and will cook and serve the hot dogs.

"I wanted to get word out to community that it's happening," he said, stressing that as the community heals from the covid pandemic restrictions and the sorrow of last year's tragic death of Officer Apple, it's time "to get out and celebrate."

As high gas prices limit people's vacation plans, Brewer said they can "come here -- it's all free. We just want to serve the community. Bring your families out!"