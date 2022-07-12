Former Pea Ridge Schools students, teachers reunite

More than 100 alumni of Pea Ridge schools gathered for the All-School Reunion hosted by the Pea Ridge School Alumni Board Saturday, July 9.

Graduates from as early as 1947 and as recent as 2022 joined the reunion.

Terry Dean, board vice president and graduate of 1975, began the brief business session remembering former alumni who had passed away this past year including Jerry Nichols (Class of 1957), Charles Crabtree (Class of 1956), Lynn Crabtree (Class of 1963), Verna Dodd (a teacher who died in 2020), Bill Dryden (Class of 1956), Patsy Pratt Dye (Class of 1956), Lee Otis Hall (Class of 1955), Thelma Smith Hall (Class of 1967), James Mayfield (Class of 1953), Kently Webb (Class of 1955), Loyd Dale Richardson (Class of 1956), Kody Greene (Class of 2016), Sheila Snow Musteen (Class of 1971), Eddie Harris (Class of 1959), Sandy Talburt Morgan (Class of 1978), and Gillis Evans Long.

"We want to recognize those who supported us today," Dean said, name several organizations that donated including Wal-Mart, Sonic Drive-In, Dye Hards Gym, Jason and Dia Dixon, Ember Mountain Coffee, Arvest Bank, Little Sugar Golf Club, Ace Hardware, City Hall, Jamie Cotton and CocaCola products, Gwen Gastineau Edmunson and Sherry Barnett.

Board officers are Barbara Owen, president; Terry Dean, vice president; Robin Hudson, secretary; and Penny Schwitters, treasurer.

The Class of 1962 and the Class of 1977 also met after the All-School Reunion for class reunions.

The group meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in the Historical Society building. The group hosts two fundraisers each year ‚ a ham and bean dinner and a pulled pork dinner Pie auctions are held at each event. Funds raised are used to provide scholarships to PRHS graduates.

Other board members and attendees to meetings include Linda Schooley, Fayrene Jones, Ron David, Ronnie Foster, Jimmy Jobe, Terry Dean, Sherry Barnett, Gwen Edmunson and Jeremy Reidel.

"We welcome anyone who would like to attend the meetings," Schwitters said.

For more information, contact Schwitters at 479-903-0150.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Mrs. Beaulah McKinney Prophet, a 1947 PRHS graduate, and Jeremy Riedel, a 2001 graduate, at the All-School Reunion for Pea Ridge Schools.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Jo and Danny Jones were among the more than 100 former Pea Ridge school students who enjoyed fellowship Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the All-School Reunion.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard More than 100 former Pea Ridge school students enjoyed fellowship Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the All-School Reunion.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard The most recent graduates from Pea Ridge High School — Keeli Brown and Masie Foltz, 2022 PRHS graduates, took a minute to pose with the eldest graduate present, Beaulah McKinney Prophet, a 1947 PRHS graduate.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Terry Dean presented a board with the coordinates to Pea Ridge on it to Mac and Marilyn Hardy for traveling the furthest. The Hardys traveled from Shreveport, La., for the All-School Reunion for Pea Ridge Schools.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Terry Dean, class of 1975, was the emcee for the event Saturday.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Mrs. Beaulah McKinney Prophet, Class of 1947, was recognized as the oldest person present at the All-School Reunion Saturday, July 9, 2022. Mrs. Prophet said there were 17 graduates in her class and five of them were young men who had served in World War II and returned to PRHS to get their diplomas.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Mac Hardy and his wife, Marilyn, traveled from Shreveport, La., for the reunion Saturday.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard More than 100 people attended the All-School Reunion for Pea Ridge Saturday, July 9, 2022.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

