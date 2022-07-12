Employee arrested for threats

An employee of the store was arrested for the bomb threat that closed O'Reilly's Auto Parts for about an hour Sunday, July 3, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Kurt Travis Johnson, 32, Bella Vista, was arrested by Pea Ridge Police, and charged with first-degree terroristic threatening.

According to the affidavit, an employee of O'Reilly's Auto Parts answered a phone call Sunday and the person stated: "I put a bomb in your store and it's fixing to go up."

Police were notified, cleared the store and did not find a bomb.

As a result of the investigation, police learned that two employees had an altercation that morning and Johnson was "yelling and cursing" at another employee and threatening to "kill" him and "all the employees" who work there.

On July 6, police interviewed Johnson. He was arrested on the felony warrant and booked into the Benton County Jail.