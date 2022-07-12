Community Calendar

Wednesday, July 13

8-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals

11 a.m. Cryptid Storytime, ages 10 months to 8 years, Pea Ridge Community Library

11 a.m. - noon Free lunch, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, July 14

11 a.m. Blackhawk Pantry mobile Pantry, Heritage Building

4-5 p.m. STEAM Lab: Hurricanes, ages 8 and up, Pea Ridge Community Library

Friday, July 15

10-11 a.m. Homeschool Art Class, ages 13-18, Pea Ridge Community Library

7 p.m. Family movie night -- "Surf's Up," all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, July 16

12-1 p.m. Teen Advisory Board meeting, Pea Ridge Community Library

Monday, July 18

2-3 p.m. Ocean Day, ages 10 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library

Tuesday, July 19

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Wednesday, July 20

8-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals

11 a.m. Whale Storytime, ages 10 months to 8 years, Pea Ridge Community Library

11 a.m. - noon Free lunch, Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., students must be present to receive meals

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

5-6 p.m. Chess Club, ages 10 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library