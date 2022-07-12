Sign in
Building permits

by Information from Pea Ridge City Hall | July 12, 2022 at 11:05 a.m.

June 2022

Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value

Clement Homes Inc.^1800 Tull Drive^$798.00^$229,425

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2403 Graham Lane^$2,966.99^$237,636

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2404 Graham Lane^$3,146.99^$309,845

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2405 Graham Lane^$2,904.99^$212,520

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2406 Graham Lane^$3,867.99^$198,634

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2407 Graham Lane^$3,889.99^$209,864

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2408 Graham Lane^$3,907.99^$212,399

Bauman Construction LLC^116 Dobson Street^$1,156.00^$372,755

Homes By Roth^1205 Bunker Drive^$1,033.00^$323,369

Homes By Roth^1305 Bunker Drive^$1,003.00^$311,052

Homes By Roth^1313 Bunker Drive^$1,053.00^$331,217

Kevin Felgenhauer^1709 Booker Circle^$1,546.00^$572,838

Kevin Felgenhauer^1701 Booker Circle^$1,298.00^$429,629

Clements Homes Inc.^1910 Shelby Street^$788.00^$225,99

Clements Homes Inc.^1807 Crump Street^$773.00^$219,765

Clements Homes Inc.^1804 Crump Street^$948.00^$289,679

Seay Construction Inc.^1525 Tracey Road^$771.00^$218,678

Seay Construction Inc.^1601 Tracey Road^$806.00^$232,685

Jeff Cato^2566 Peck Road^$1,008.00^$313,950

Jeff Cato^2554 Peck Road^$496.00^$108,675

C3 Construction^2004 Bergman Road^$948.00^$289,438

C3 Construction^2000 Bergman Road^$3,109.99^$294,268

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2409 Graham Lane^$756.00^$212,520

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2411 Graham Lane^$721.00^$198,634

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2413 Graham Lane^$748.00^$209,381

Kevin Felgenhauer^1719 Booker Circle^$1,546.00^$572,838

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2414 Graham Lane^$833.00^$243,070

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2416 Graham Lane^$746.00^$208,415

^Total Permits for Type:^29

^Total Fees for Type:^$44,607.93

^Total Const. Value for Type:^$8,114,041

Print Headline: Building permits

