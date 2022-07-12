Building permits

June 2022
Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value
Clement Homes Inc.^1800 Tull Drive^$798.00^$229,425
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2403 Graham Lane^$2,966.99^$237,636
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2404 Graham Lane^$3,146.99^$309,845
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2405 Graham Lane^$2,904.99^$212,520
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2406 Graham Lane^$3,867.99^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2407 Graham Lane^$3,889.99^$209,864
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2408 Graham Lane^$3,907.99^$212,399
Bauman Construction LLC^116 Dobson Street^$1,156.00^$372,755
Homes By Roth^1205 Bunker Drive^$1,033.00^$323,369
Homes By Roth^1305 Bunker Drive^$1,003.00^$311,052
Homes By Roth^1313 Bunker Drive^$1,053.00^$331,217
Kevin Felgenhauer^1709 Booker Circle^$1,546.00^$572,838
Kevin Felgenhauer^1701 Booker Circle^$1,298.00^$429,629
Clements Homes Inc.^1910 Shelby Street^$788.00^$225,99
Clements Homes Inc.^1807 Crump Street^$773.00^$219,765
Clements Homes Inc.^1804 Crump Street^$948.00^$289,679
Seay Construction Inc.^1525 Tracey Road^$771.00^$218,678
Seay Construction Inc.^1601 Tracey Road^$806.00^$232,685
Jeff Cato^2566 Peck Road^$1,008.00^$313,950
Jeff Cato^2554 Peck Road^$496.00^$108,675
C3 Construction^2004 Bergman Road^$948.00^$289,438
C3 Construction^2000 Bergman Road^$3,109.99^$294,268
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2409 Graham Lane^$756.00^$212,520
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2411 Graham Lane^$721.00^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2413 Graham Lane^$748.00^$209,381
Kevin Felgenhauer^1719 Booker Circle^$1,546.00^$572,838
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2414 Graham Lane^$833.00^$243,070
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2416 Graham Lane^$746.00^$208,415
^Total Permits for Type:^29
^Total Fees for Type:^$44,607.93
^Total Const. Value for Type:^$8,114,041