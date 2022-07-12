Benton County Jail

Wednesday, July 6

12:43 p.m. Kurt Travis Johnson, 32, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, two counts first-degree terroristic threatening

Thursday, July 7

8:55 a.m. Troy Leon Short Jr., 28, Seligman, Mo., by Little Flock Police, first drug driving under influence; possession drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance (PCS); driving left of center

Sunday, July 10

7:57 p.m. Cole Andrew Lewis, 18, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

10:53 p.m. Logan Tyler, 27, Seligman, Mo., by Bella Vista Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 6; possession controlled substance Sch. 1,2 meth/cocaine; failure to appear; two possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine